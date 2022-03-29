ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Violet Grey Exec Talks Farfetch Goal to ‘Be More Circular Than Linear’

By Kari Hamanaka
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41xEE7_0esuJua200

Click here to read the full article.

The 2030 goal is a big one as the luxury marketplace looks at how to extend the life of premium fashion.

This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
More from Sourcing Journal Best of Sourcing Journal

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal

2K+

Followers

3K+

Posts

238K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Sourcing Journal

Shippers Hunt for Port Options Ahead of Looming Labor Talks

Click here to read the full article. Everstream analysts named four alternative ports for shippers figuring out which marine gateways might be able to handle their goods. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalWhite House Announces Supply Chain Data InitiativeExecs Plot Plan B Ahead of West Coast Labor Contract Talks  Industry Calls on White House to Take Role in Port NegotiationsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

ESG Outlook: Amy Wan of Trimco Group on How its ESG Data Engine Boosts Sustainability Analysis

Click here to read the full article. Amy Wan, group CEO of trims supplier Trimco Group, discusses how the industry must track and trace ESG claim to regain consumer trust. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalFourth Acquisition Expands Cadicagroup's Label CapabilitiesWhy Fashion Must Take Supply Chain Transparency Past Tier 1Why Adidas Teamed Up With This Traceability TechBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

World Cotton Production Shows Nuanced Shifts

Click here to read the full article. The latest USDA report showed a small decrease in 2021-2022 world production, down 300,000 bales to 119.9 million bales. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalDenim Show Offers a Sneak Peek Into Upcoming Mumbai EventNike's Vietnam Factories Return to Normal as Transit Times Worsen20% Tariff Proposed on Chinese GoodsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Revolve Adds Activewear, Todd Snyder Launches Swim, Good American Taps Layne

Click here to read the full article. REVOLVE TO EVOLVE: Revolve is releasing its own fashion label with the launch of its first in-house active lifestyle brand. The fashion e-commerce site announced on Thursday the debut of WellBeing + BeingWell, its new activewear brand. The brand is launching with a 40-piece collection of activewear styles described as chic and functional.More from WWDPhotos from Farfetch's Spring 2022 CampaignAll the Looks From the 2022 Critics' Choice Awards Red CarpetPhotos from Time's 2022 Women of the Year Red Carpet Revolve’s WellBeing + BeingWell label is launching with two performance qualities, called LoungeWell and MoveWell. LoungeWell...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Farfetch#Economy#Violet Grey#Sj Promo#American#Aepc
Sourcing Journal

TÜV Rheinland Links with BHive on Digital Chemical Management

Click here to read the full article. The strategic partnership will provide a seamless approach to chemical testing and management to the textile and fashion industry. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalPolo Ralph Lauren Collabs With Morehouse and Spelman on HBCU Style'Unprofitable' Escada America Files for BankruptcyTime for Investors to Get Bullish on FashionBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hypebae

Emma Mulholland on Holiday Launches Denim for the First Time

Emma Mulholland on Holiday, the cult-loved label previously known as Holiday The Label, has launched denim for the first time. Arriving after over a year in the making, the capsule is comprised of two jean styles based on the brand’s already-loved trousers. “We always want to create pieces that you love and cherish for years to come,” Emma Mulholland shared in a press release. “Denim is very versatile and long-lasting. We wanted to make a great fitting piece that you can wear for many seasons and pair back with a range of different styles. It will be a great investment for our customers and a nice offering for those who need a staple.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sneakernews.com

The Nike Vapormax Flyknit 2021 Gets Wild With Leopard Prints

While no longer the newest partly-recycled proposition from the Swoosh, the Nike VaporMax Flyknit 2021 continues to win over countless consumers for its comfort and eco-consciousness. Recently, the lifestyle-focused silhouette appeared in a classic mix of “Black” and crimson tones, complete with leopard print detailing around the heel. The shoes...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Little Posite One “Aura” Is Available Now

As collaborators the likes of James Whitner’s Social Status help the Swoosh celebrate the Nike Air Penny line, the Oregon-based brand is also releasing solo efforts of footwear associated with Anfernee Deon “Penny” Hardaway. The latest?: The kids’ Nike Little Postie One in “Aura” and “Worn Blue.”
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
India
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Sourcing Journal

Are Loose-Fit Shoppers In For a Size Surprise?

Click here to read the full article. The new cycle sweeping through denim offers a welcome reprieve for an industry largely sidelined in the pandemic. After loungewear stole the spotlight during 2020, denim executives can hardly contain their glee at how jeans have reasserted their relevance to the consumer wardrobe. Relaxed-fit styles have seemingly supplanted the skinny, the Gen Z-canceled millennial ride-or-die. But as shoppers leap onto the loose-fit bandwagon and keep up with the celebrity-approved look, what this means for e-commerce returns—long a tough nut to crack—remains a question without clear answers. In the wake of lengthy isolations and perhaps...
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Walmart Closing Stores, Frasers Group Deal, and Consumer Confidence: Week Ahead

Click here to read the full article. Store closures could point to continuing shifts in consumer behavior. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalWalmart Distribution Center Burns DownRetail Tech: DoorDash Pilots Package Returns, Walmart Adds Delivery Partner, Ganni Taps NewStoreWalmart Now Lets Online Shoppers 'Choose My Model' to Optimize FitBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
ETOnline.com

Best Amazon Deals on Sneakers -- Nike, Adidas, Reebok and More

The warmer weather is near, so everyone will be spending more time outdoors. Whether you're trying to build a healthier routine or already live an active lifestyle, we always need good sneakers and we're always looking out for good discounts on workout gear from Amazon Deals, including sneakers. Whether you want level up your workout routine with new running shoes or you need casual sneakers, Amazon has all sorts of discounts to take advantage of!
SHOPPING
Vogue

Forget Baggy Denim – Non-Jean Jeans Are On The Rise

The search for casual trousers that aren’t jeans is becoming easier, thanks to labels like Rag & Bone. A few weeks ago we fell in love with the brand’s Miramar trousers, when Paulina Porizkova posted a picture of the hybrid trousers. At first glance, they look a lot like a pair of baggy jeans, but they’re actually wide-leg trousers with a denim-like print. It’s pure fashion alchemy.
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Thredup CEO on Greenwashing, Regulation and Resale’s Next Act

Click here to read the full article. People who don’t think the government is going to play a role in regulating fashion “have their heads in the sand,” James Reinhart said. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalAmerican Eagle Exec Talks 'Home Run' Supply Chain StrategyWhy Secondhand Style Might Headline Festival Fashion This YearPreowned Furniture Startup Kaiyo Scores $36 Million Series BBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

Webinar: The Myths & Realities of Nearshoring

Click here to read the full article. As more companies shift sourcing closer to home, our expert panel weighs in on the misconceptions of the region’s growing capabilities. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalCentral American Confab Held as Regional Investments GrowWhy Fashion Must Take Supply Chain Transparency Past Tier 1Walmart Supplier Invests $100 Million in CAFTA Manufacturing ExpansionBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

Success Story: Dickies Drives 94% Conversion Boost with 3D Size Recommendations

Click here to read the full article. After rolling out 3DLook’s technology, the workwear brand generated a 211 percent boost in unique visitors to its Tmall storefront. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalSuccess Story: How Resale Helps Floyd Cut Carbon Emissions, Extend Furniture LifecycleUnisync Adopts 3DLook's Fit Technology for Canadian Corporate ClientsSuccess Story: Darn Tough Vermont Accelerates DTC Channel Via Kibo PersonalizationBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LIFESTYLE
Sourcing Journal

Victoria’s Secret Invests in Supermodel-Approved Swimwear Startup

Click here to read the full article. Victoria’s Secret put a big chunk of change into a swimwear startup with the Jenner and Hadid sisters’ seal of approval. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalNeighbor Nabs Series A Funding With Big Plans for GrowthVictoria's Secret Expects Weak Q1 After Strong Holiday SalesDenim Anchors Maurices' Brand-New Tween Girl LineBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Experts Urge Brands to ‘Do the Math’ on Reshoring

Click here to read the full article. Many brands looking to snap back from supply chain disruption are mulling the benefits of Made in the USA while weighing the pros and cons. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalSourcing at Magic Showcases American Suppliers, Sustainable ProductionNarrow Fabric Maker Stretchline Holdings Merges UK-US OperationsBangladesh Manufacturers Irate Over WTO-UN ReportBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Ex-Flexport Exec Enters Fashion Factory Floor with Silq

Click here to read the full article. Ram Radhakrishnan’s previous stints kept him on the logistics side of the supply chain, but now he’s focused on fashion’s first mile. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalSupply Chain Woes May Not Ease Without a 'Softening of Consumer Demand'Nike's Vietnam Factories Return to Normal as Transit Times WorsenAmazon, Flexport, Ceva in 'Their Own League': PanjivaBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Leonardo DiCaprio-Backed VC Fund to Invest $45M into Circularity

Click here to read the full article. Regeneration.VC closed a $45 million inaugural fund that it intends to use “to supercharge consumer-powered innovation.” This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalViolet Grey Exec Talks Farfetch Goal to 'Be More Circular Than Linear'Thredup CEO on Greenwashing, Regulation and Resale's Next ActConsumers Name Their Top 5 Sustainable Fashion CompaniesBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
MARKETS
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
238K+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy