Uber Eats to offer deliveries from 120 BP forecourts

By Simon Neville
The Independent
 1 day ago

Uber Eats has announced a partnership with BP for customers to get deliveries from their local forecourt.

Around 120 petrol stations in the UK will be added to the food delivery app by the end of June, as part of 3,000 locations globally where Uber Eats will offer deliveries over the next three years.

BP said it is the first global retail partnership with Uber Eats and will also cover Australia , New Zealand, Poland , South Africa and the east and west coasts of the US.

Food delivery app services have pushed hard into delivering food from convenience stores, particularly during the pandemic.

There has also been heavy investment into grocery-specific fast delivery services including Getir and Gorillaz in recent years, while UK supermarkets have also worked on their on in-house services.

BP said there are plans to launch in other European countries from next year.

Emma Delaney, BP’s vice president for customers and products, said: “We’re thrilled to team up with Uber Eats globally giving us the opportunity to reach many more consumers online in addition to those who currently visit our retail sites.

“We’ve seen how the pandemic has accelerated customer demand for delivered convenience and this partnership will allow us to scale up quickly on the Uber platform.”

Uber Eats and BP will work to introduce delivery options on the oil giant’s app, BPme – initially planned to be available in the UK, US and Australia by the end of 2023.

Bosses say this will allow BP to directly connect its customers to delivery riders, with Uber Eats making the deliveries.

Pierre Dimitri Gore-Coty, Uber’s head of global delivery, said: “With more than 20,500 locations around the world, BP’s reach is enormous, making them critical partners as we pursue our ambitions of helping consumers across the world get what they need delivered to their doorsteps.”

#Food Delivery#Forecourt#Food Drink#Bp#European
