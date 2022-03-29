ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George and Princess Charlotte make rare public appearance at Philip’s memorial

By Laura Hampson
 1 day ago

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte have made a rare public appearance today at their great-grandfather’s memorial service — but their younger sibling, Prince Louis , was not in attendance.

A Service of Thanksgiving has taken place today, 29 March, nearly a year after the Duke of Edinburgh’s death on 9 April last year.

Prince George, 8, and Princess Charlotte, 6, arrived at the service at Westminster Abbey in London holding their parent’s hands. Prince Louis, 3, was not present, presumably as he is too young to attend.

George was dressed in a smart navy suit while Charlotte wore a navy coat.

The young royals were joined by their second cousins, Peter Philip’s children Savannah, 11, and Isla, 10, as well as Zara and Mike Tindall’s 8-year-old daughter, Mia. Zara’s younger children, Lena, 3, and Lucas, 1, were not in attendance.

Princess Eugenie’s son August, 1, and Princess Beatrice’s daughter Sienna, 6 months, were also not in attendance.

Approximately 1,800 guests are in attendance at the service today, including foreign royals, prime minister Boris Johnson, and 500 representatives from the late Duke of Edinburgh’s various patronages and charities.

Buckingham Palace confirmed this morning that the Queen would be in attendance at the service after recovering from a bout of Covid and struggling with mobility issues.

Her Majesty arrived alongside Prince Andrew , in his first public appearance since settling his sexual assault case in the US.

Other guests include senior members of the royal family Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall and the Princess Royal. Prince Harry previously revealed he would not be able to attend due to ongoing security concerns.

