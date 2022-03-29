ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Cara Delevingne parties with the mayor of New York and fans are baffled

By Sam Moore
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ivTnL_0esuJ4Cr00

Fans are baffled after a video of Cara Delevingne partying with Mayor of New York Eric Adams went viral.

The two attended the Bilt Rewards x Wells Fargo party at One Vanderbilt in Manhattan on Monday (28 March), alongside other stars such as A$AP Rocky and Wyclef Jean.

A video from the night which sees the Suicide Squad star and Adams dancing next to each other while Rocky raps has since gone viral with one social media user remarking: “Hands down the weirdest thing I’ve ever seen involving Cara Delevingne.”

One person joked: “Heartbreaking to see my two best friends hanging out without me,” while another quipped: “We are most definitely living in a simulation.”

Someone else expressed their confusion at seeing the unlikely pair together: “Cara Delevingne dances to A$AP Rocky next to New York City Mayor Eric Adams. I have no idea what’s going on, life is not real.”

There were also several tweets that were critical of Adams for being “celebrity obsessed”.

During the party, Adams got hold of the microphone to address the crowd.

According to the New York Post , the politician said: “So everyone who moved to Florida, get your butts back to New York City because New York City is where you want to be.”

Delevingne was also seen drinking her family’s own brand of prosecco, which is marketed as being 100 per cent vegan.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
The Independent
The Independent

573K+

Followers

189K+

Posts

260M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
The Independent

Voices: Mayor Adams finds time to get lit with Cara Delevingne while dismantling unhoused people’s homes

Perhaps you’ve seen it. The video floating around social media like escaped nightmare detritus. It is a scene from a New York City nightclub on a Monday night, where under the colored lights a grim-faced Cara Delevingne clutches a champagne bottle and bops alongside Mayor Eric Adams, who still looks pleasantly surprised that his gambit to gain entry into celebrity parties via the mayoralty has actually worked.Meanwhile, somewhere under the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway in Brooklyn, unhoused people watched as city workers dismantled tent shelters (i.e. their homes), under Mayor Adams’ orders in fulfillment of his pledge to clear out 150 homeless...
HOMELESS
HollywoodLife

Selena Gomez Glares At Cara Delevingne In First Look At ‘Only Murders In The Building’ Season 2

Selena Gomez is very suspicious of Cara Delevingne in the first teaser for the highly-anticipated ‘Only Murders In The Building’ season 2. The comedy sensation is back! Only Murders In The Building is returning for season 2 on June 28, and the first teaser debuted during the Oscars telecast on March 27. The stakes are even higher for Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez) in the second season.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Florida State
Complex

Steve Harvey Discusses Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars, Shares the ‘Man Thing’ Actor Should Have Done

Steve Harvey has now given his take on Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars ceremony. The Judge Steve Harvey and Family Feud host believes the King Richard Oscar-winner “overreacted” to Rock’s G.I. Jane 2 joke directed at Jada Pinkett Smith, who Tuesday welcomed a “season for healing” in a timely Instagram post. Harvey also questioned the circumstances surrounding the slap, arguing that it was a “Hollywood move” due to Smith’s knowledge that Rock would be unable to react in the moment.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman’s Viral ‘Reaction’ To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock Isn’t What You Think It Is

The ‘Being the Ricardos’ star’s reaction was taken out of context and wasn’t even related to the slapping incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock. After the Academy Awards, the “slap heard around the world” has been the talk of the internet, with fans also zero-ing in on star reactions to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the award show on Sunday March 27. One of the most viral moments was photo of Nicole Kidman, 54, with her mouth open, seeming shocked by the slap, except she was not actually reacting to the incident that became the talk of the evening.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wyclef Jean
Person
Cara Delevingne
Popculture

Chris Rock Receives Surprising Bit of Positive News in Wake of Will Smith Oscars Slap

Chris Rock already has some good news to ease the sting from being slapped in the face by Will Smith at the Oscars on Sunday. The viral moment has reportedly caused an upsurge in ticket sales for Rock's next few live comedy shows. This will mean more money and more seats filled for Rock, though it may also increase the pressure to say something witty about the whole fiasco.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City Mayor#Wells Fargo#The New York Post
CinemaBlend

Amanda Bynes Reveals Harsh Criticism She Once Received From Movie Director About Her Appearance

For most of her life, certainly most of her young life, Amanda Bynes was a staple of the entertainment industry. Starting from age 10, she made kids laugh on the Nickelodeon network, had her own namesake show and eventually expanded into film territory with runaway cult classics like Big Fat Liar with Frankie Muniz and What a Girl Wants. Bynes’ career has largely been on a hiatus since 2010 and the later installment of her conservatorship, but the actress revealed how she still remembers, all these years later, a single harsh criticism she once received from a movie director about her appearance.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Watch Anne Hathaway Discuss the Time She Hilariously Trolled Jared Leto

Watch: TV Shows That Shaped 2021: "Bridgerton," "Squid Games" & More!. Anne Hathaway may WeWork hard, but she also plays hard. The Oscar-winning actress stars with Jared Leto in AppleTV+s upcoming drama series, WeCrashed, which chronicles the rise and fall of start-up WeWork. Though shooting was intense, Hathaway revealed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that she managed to have fun by surprising the House of Gucci actor with a spontaneous performance of Lady Gaga's infamous Gucci prayer.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Week

New York and D.C. mayors ask for help tracking down gunman killing homeless people in their sleep

The mayors of New York and Washington, D.C., on Monday night asked for public help tracking down a man suspected of killing at least two homeless people and wounding three others over the past two weeks. They released videos and photos of the suspect and boosted the reward for information on the attacks to $70,000. "We are looking for a person who is clearly depraved and is targeting people who are vulnerable," said D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POPSUGAR

Kristen Stewart and Fianceé Dylan Meyer Wear Coordinating Outfits For Their Red Carpet Debut

Months after announcing their engagement, Kristen Stewart and her fianceé, Dylan Meyer, hit the red carpet for the first time at the Critics' Choices Awards on Sunday night! The ceremony took place at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. Stewart stunned in a sparkling, champagne-colored Dolce and Gabbana gown accessorized with Messika jewels and Jimmy Choo heels. Meanwhile, Meyer's white silk suit and Chanel loafers perfectly coordinated with Stewart's ensemble. Stewart was nominated for best actress for her spot-on portrayal role of Princess Diana in "Spencer," though the award ended up going to Jessica Chastain for her titular role in "The Eyes of Tammy Faye."
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Celebrity Workout Buddies: Reese Witherspoon, Naomi Watts, Chris Pratt and More

Friendship and fitness! Celebs are just like Us — they’d rather stay in shape with the help of their friends or significant others. Whether it’s assuming the downward dog position, hitting the pavement or lifting weights, stars enjoy shedding pounds with their famous acquaintances by their side. Reese Witherspoon, for example, goes on hikes with her […]
FITNESS
The Independent

The Independent

573K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy