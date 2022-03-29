Cara Delevingne parties with the mayor of New York and fans are baffled

Fans are baffled after a video of Cara Delevingne partying with Mayor of New York Eric Adams went viral.

The two attended the Bilt Rewards x Wells Fargo party at One Vanderbilt in Manhattan on Monday (28 March), alongside other stars such as A$AP Rocky and Wyclef Jean.

A video from the night which sees the Suicide Squad star and Adams dancing next to each other while Rocky raps has since gone viral with one social media user remarking: “Hands down the weirdest thing I’ve ever seen involving Cara Delevingne.”

One person joked: “Heartbreaking to see my two best friends hanging out without me,” while another quipped: “We are most definitely living in a simulation.”

Someone else expressed their confusion at seeing the unlikely pair together: “Cara Delevingne dances to A$AP Rocky next to New York City Mayor Eric Adams. I have no idea what’s going on, life is not real.”

There were also several tweets that were critical of Adams for being “celebrity obsessed”.

During the party, Adams got hold of the microphone to address the crowd.

According to the New York Post , the politician said: “So everyone who moved to Florida, get your butts back to New York City because New York City is where you want to be.”

Delevingne was also seen drinking her family’s own brand of prosecco, which is marketed as being 100 per cent vegan.