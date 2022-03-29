ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Microsoft starts testing Minecraft ray tracing on Xbox

By Tom Warren
The Verge
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft has started testing ray tracing support for Minecraft on Xbox Series X / S consoles. A new Minecraft Preview build is available to Xbox Insiders, and it includes limited ray tracing support. The latest test build is also marked as optimized for Xbox Series X / S, suggesting that a...

www.theverge.com

