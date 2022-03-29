Hit and Run Driver Takes Out Mailboxes on Pleasant Avenue

A Pleasant Avenue resident contacted officers at 3:20 pm to report a silver vehicle hit several mailboxes in the area and fled the scene.

Officers spoke to residents at homes with damaged mailboxes and then located the vehicle at a home on Pleasant Avenue. Officers originally called for a tow to impound the vehicle but canceled the tow after speaking with the owner.

The owner of the vehicle told police her adult grandson drove the vehicle and lied to his grandmother about what happened to it. She provided her insurance information to the police, who passed it along to the affected homeowners.