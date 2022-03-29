Man Busted for 50th Time After Violating Protection Order

Officers arrested a man with a long criminal history for violating a protection order and domestic violence after an incident on Mabert Road.

A caller contacted officers to report he was at her home at 4:37 pm on Saturday. He ran into the woods when officers arrived on the scene but they spotted him just down the block and took him into custody on charges of obstructing official business, resisting arrest, domestic violence, and violating a protection order.

This was the 50th arrest for Donriko Green. The 53-year-old man was also arrested back in February for violating a protection order.