'Farce of Habit' Coming to barn Lot Theater Late April

WBKO
 1 day ago

The latest news and weather. A man is arrested after a high-speed chase...

www.wbko.com

WSAW

Tom Segura coming to the Grand Theater this fall

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Actor and comedian Tom Segura will perform at the Grand Theater on Oct. 3. Tickets for Segura’s performance go on sale on March 25 at 10 a.m. He is best known for his Netflix specials, Ball Hog (2020), Disgraceful (2018), Mostly Stories (2016), and Completely Normal (2014).
WAUSAU, WI
thebrag.com

Everything coming to Netflix in April 2022

Netflix is bringing over 25 new series and movies to their streaming platform In April with headliners like Trivia Quest and Ozark‘s finale. While March saw a massive flux of content onto the streaming platform and multiple large profile additions, April looks to be a slightly slower month in terms of both the amount of content and high-profile releases.
TV & VIDEOS
Bangor Daily News

Portland’s State Theater to drop mask and vaccine requirement in April

PORTLAND, Maine — State Theater in Portland is dropping its vaccination and mask requirement. With the drop in cases and hospitalizations in Maine, State Theater says effective April 1 you won’t have to show proof you’re vaccinated against COVID and you won’t have to show proof of a negative test.
PORTLAND, ME
WKYC

Musiq Soulchild coming to Goodyear Theater May 7

AKRON, Ohio — *Editor's Note: The video in the player above is from a pervious, unrelated report. Hip-hop soul artist and songwriter, Musiq Soulchild is coming to Northeast Ohio. The Philadelphia native will perform at Akron's Goodyear Theater on Saturday, May 14 at 7:30 p.m. Citing industry icons such...
AKRON, OH
#Food Truck#Farce#Teranga Academy
WBKO

Vette City Con coming to Bowling Green this weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Vette City Con returns to the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green this Saturday. Celebrity appearances this year include Deep Roy, known for his role in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory; C.J. Graham, who played horror icon Jason Vorhees in Friday the 13th Part 6 and Naomi Grossman, who played Pepper in the second and fourth season of American Horror Story.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Knob Creek Tavern at Lincoln birthplace to reopen

HODGENVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Officials say a two-year rehabilitation of the historic Knob Creek Tavern at the Abraham Lincoln Birthplace National Historical Park is complete and the facility will open as a visitor’s center at the boyhood home this spring. The park says in a statement that it will...
HODGENVILLE, KY
Popculture

Rock Singer Keaton Pierce Dies 'Suddenly and Unexpectedly'

Rock singer Keaton Pierce, from Kentucky band Too Close to Touch, has died "suddenly and unexpectedly." The band announced the tragic news on social media, writing in a Facebook post, "To all of the people who's lives were positively affected by the music of Too Close To Touch. We wish we had a better way to break this news."
MUSIC
Parents Magazine

'Turning Red' Is the Universal Coming of Age Story My Kids and I Need

Growing up in Central New York in the 1980s, in one of only three Asian families in my school district, I never saw myself in the movies and novels I loved as a child. It didn't matter, though; I fell in love with the screen anyway. I didn't care if I was watching a film about a red-haired orphan during the Great Depression, or five boys from Oregon looking for treasure to save their families from foreclosure, or a lumpy brown extraterrestrial trying to find its way home. The stories I was exposed to through film and books allowed me to inhabit the lives of people outside of my small town, expanded my worldview, and shaped me into a person who is now, as a doctor, able to converse and empathize with both Silicon Valley millionaires and homeless people struggling with alcohol withdrawal.
OREGON STATE

