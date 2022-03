Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters that running back J.K. Dobbins (ACL) could enter camp on the PUP list. The Ravens lost their top three running backs to season-ending injuries before the 2021 NFL season even truly began, so Harbaugh's cautious approach with his top tandem of Dobbins and Gus Edwards (ACL) makes sense. Both backs will be over a year removed from the injuries that ended their 2021 campaigns and should be ready to play by Week 1, but don't be surprised if the Ravens take it slow with their backfield this offseason.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO