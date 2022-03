FORT MORGAN, Colo (CBS4) — A 27-year-old Fort Morgan man is accused of brutally attacking a security guard nine hours after he was released from jail on a personal recognizance bond. James Melvin Wells was arrested Tuesday after citizens and police officers witnessed him driving at high speeds through Fort Morgan, running red lights, stopping in the middle of intersections, and shaking his fist at other motorists. A Fort Morgan Police Department officer avoided Wells’s vehicle by putting his patrol cruiser in reverse after Wells spun around and drove directly at the officer, FMPD stated in a Facebook post. Wells was eventually arrested...

FORT MORGAN, CO ・ 18 DAYS AGO