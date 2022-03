SMITHTOWN, N.Y. - Long Island lawmakers and union workers gathered in Smithtown on Friday, blasting the governor's budget plan to bring an all-electric grid to the state within five years. "This is pleading with the governor right now to take out banning of natural gas and mixed fuels," said St. Sen. Mario Mattera. Gov. Kathy Hochul is proposing getting rid of oil, propane and natural gas by the year 2027, making future construction all electric. "We already pay some of the highest electric rates in the country. That's not appropriate for economic development on Long Island," said Mitch Pally of the Long Island...

SMITHTOWN, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO