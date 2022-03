I previously talked about players I wanted to trade for in dynasty now that free agency is over. This time I’m calling out some players I’m lower on than consensus that I want to trade away. Not all of these guys are players I’m out on entirely. I just think their current value is higher than what I think it should be. In some cases, I believe their value is peaking now, and now is the right time to try to make a move. Again, none of them are players you need to trade away, but instead, these are all guys I’d look to shop and see what you can get before it’s too late.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO