CHICAGO — A group memorializing former Mayor Harold Washington is asking Chicagoans to honor the trailblazer come April 18. The Mayor Harold Washington’s Legacy Committee will celebrate Harold Washington Day on April 18, according to a news release. The group is asking Chicagoans to wear Washington buttons and pins, put up Washington signs in their windows and affix his old bumpers stickers to their car for the occasion.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 7 DAYS AGO