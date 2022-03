ALLENTOWN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 15, 2022-- Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), a leading provider of integrated payment and commerce technology, today announced the launch of the “ Caring with Crypto ” campaign to raise over $20 million for nonprofit organizations on The Giving Block, a cryptocurrency fundraising platform that Shift4 recently acquired. Shift4 CEO Jared Isaacman will personally match the first $10 million in crypto donations through the initiative, with the company aiming to create the largest cryptocurrency fundraising campaign in history.

