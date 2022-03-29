New series based on Michelle Carter case premieres on Hulu

Click here to read the full article. Juliette Lewis has been tapped for a key role opposite Kumail Nanjiani and Murray Bartlett in the Hulu limited series Immigrant (working title), from Pam & Tommy creator Robert Siegel.
Immigrant is the true story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee (Nanjiani), the Indian-American entrepreneur who started Chippendales. The series will detail the insane, darkly comedic, crime-ridden story behind the unique male revue that became a cultural phenomenon.
Lewis will play the series regular role of Denise. Straight-talking, no-nonsense Denise goes from Chippendales groupie to loyal right-hand consigliere to its choreographer, Nick De Noia (Murray Bartlett). She...
