Bristol County, MA

New series based on Michelle Carter case premieres on Hulu

By CHRISTINA VITALE, NBC 10 NEWS
Turnto10.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(WJAR) — A new Hulu series based on a true story from Bristol County is premiering on Tuesday. Elle Fanning transforms into Michelle Carter in "The Girl from Plainville." Carter was found...

origin.turnto10.com

Comments / 1

