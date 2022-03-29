ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, IN

43rd Annual Youth Leadership Camp announces two sessions

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBEDFORD – Lawrence County Sheriff Mike Branham has announced that the Indiana Sheriff’s Association will be. holding their 43rd Annual Youth Leadership Camp in June and July. The Indiana Sheriff’s Association Youth Leadership Camp is for boys and girls that are currently in the 7th or 8th...

WANE 15

Runners, rejoice! Fort Wayne announces new trail program

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)–‘Tis the season to start running, walking, and biking with Tread the Trails, a program offered by the City of Fort Wayne. The season kicks off on April 26 at the Salomon Farm Park’s Old Barn at 6 p.m. After participants are finished with the trail, there will be a kickoff party […]
FORT WAYNE, IN

