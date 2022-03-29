ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Lovesac: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Westerly Sun
 1 day ago

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Lovesac Company (LOVE) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $32.6 million. On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said...

www.thewesterlysun.com

MarketWatch

UPDATE: Trulieve profit falls short of estimates as it books charges related to Harvest acquisition

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. TCNNF, -1.16% TRUL, -1.35% posted weaker-than-expected adjusted profit for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, as it booked charges and costs related to the acquisition of Harvest Health & Recreation which closed last October. The Tallahassee, Florida-based company swung to a loss of $71.5 million, or 49 cents a share, in the quarter, after earnings of $3.0 million, or 3 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Excluding $73.3 million of non-recurring fair value of inventory step up, and transaction, acquisition and integration charges linked to the Harvest deal, the company had per-share earnings of 1 cent, below the 19 cent FactSet consensus. Revenue rose 81% to $305.3 million. The FactSet consensus was changed after the numbers were released to $304.3 million from $381 million. The company added 58 dispensaries in the quarter, including 49 that came with Harvest. It now operates 162 retail dispensaries and has more than 4 million sq. feet of cultivation and processing capacity in the U.S. Trulieve is now expecting 2022 revenue to range from $1.3 billion to $1.4 billion, below the FactSet consensus of $1.8 billion. Shares were not yet active premarket, but have fallen 52% in the last 12 months, while the AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF.
Benzinga

Recap: Immunome Q4 Earnings

Immunome IMNM reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Immunome beat estimated earnings by 19.75%, reporting an EPS of $-0.65 versus an estimate of $-0.81. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period last year.
Benzinga

AEterna Zentaris: Q4 Earnings Insights

AEterna Zentaris AEZS reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AEterna Zentaris reported in-line EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $-0.02. Revenue was down $1.40 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
Kiplinger

6 Stocks Rewarding Investors With Generous Buybacks

Stock buybacks for 2021 might exceed $1 trillion according to preliminary data from Standard & Poor's. That's a big number. To put it in context, the market capitalization of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at the end of December 2021 was $27 trillion, suggesting that about 4% of shares are being repurchased.
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
Reuters

Xiaomi beats estimates with 21.4% rise in Q4 revenue

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp on Tuesday reported a bigger-than-expected 21.4% rise in fourth-quarter revenue, as industry shipments of handsets slowly tick up following a global chip shortage and the peak of the pandemic. “In 2021 we experienced a very complex situation,” Xiaomi president Wang Xiang said...
Front Office Sports

On Reports 70.4% Increase In Full-Year Net Sales

On reported fourth-quarter net sales of roughly $204.5 million, a 53.7% year-over-year increase. Full-year net sales increased 70.4% to around $775.3 million, while its net loss moved from roughly $29.5 million to $182.4 million. For the quarter, the Swiss brand’s shoes segment recorded a net sales increase of 49% to...
Benzinga

Consolidated Water: Q4 Earnings Insights

Consolidated Water Co CWCO reported its Q4 earnings results. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Consolidated Water Co beat estimated earnings by 128.57%, reporting an EPS of $0.16 versus an estimate of $0.07. Revenue was up $1.50 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance.
Benzinga

Recap: MSC Industrial Direct Co Q2 Earnings

MSC Industrial Direct Co MSM reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. MSC Industrial Direct Co beat estimated earnings by 5.74%, reporting an EPS of $1.29 versus an estimate of $1.22. Revenue was up $88.53...
