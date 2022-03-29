ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Tuesday Forecast: Temps in low 40s, chilly with scattered showers

By Morgan Kolkmeyer, Paul Konrad, Tim Joyce
WGNtv.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — Mostly cloudy Tuesday with a 30 percent chance of afternoon showers, few...

wgntv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBTV

First Alert Wednesday: Rain, with a few strong to severe storms

First Alert: Rain develops Wednesday, which will be heavy at times. As of now, there’s a severe weather threat for afternoon or evening thunderstorms. If things line up in the atmosphere, some could be strong to severe. The biggest threat would be from gusty winds. Dry, warm Tuesday before...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Fox News

Severe stormy weather, tornadoes forecast across US

A very active weather pattern is set for the end of this week and the beginning of next week. Strong-to-severe storms will fire up Friday from the southern Plains, across the Gulf Coast States, the Southeast and along the East Coast on Saturday. Hail, strong winds, heavy rain and tornadoes...
ENVIRONMENT
WDTN

Wind Advisory goes into effect Wednesday

A Wind Advisory will be hoisted at noon on Wednesday. Winds could gust 40 to 50 mph through Wednesday night. Rain chances will increase tonight as a warm front continues to push north across the area. On Wednesday, we will be south of the boundary, and it will be a very windy and unseasonably warm day. Highs will push well into the 70s with gusty winds.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Wgn Weather Center
WGNtv.com

Monday Forecast: Temps in low 70s with mostly sunny conditions

CHICAGO — Partly sunny Monday with warm and breezy conditions. Winds: SW 10-15 G25. High: 72/68. Mostly cloudy tonight and rain showers. Winds: S 5-10 G15. Low: 48. Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog. Tuesday Forecast: Cloudy, rain showers, cooler NE, ESE 10-20 G30....
CHICAGO, IL
AOL Corp

Massive March storm to bring heavy snow, high winds and severe storms to millions

On Friday morning, tens of millions of Americans woke up under a winter, wind or flood-related weather alert ahead of the massive March storm that was heading east. Through the day on Friday, a stripe of snow was expected to fill in from extreme northern Texas to upstate New York. Cities preparing for wintry precipitation included Cleveland; Memphis, Tennessee; and Buffalo, New York.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WETM

Active weather returns today as rain showers move in

Active weather returns today as our next weather system moves in. This morning, we are seeing mixed showers across parts of the Twin Tiers while others are just seeing some clouds. These showers move out through the morning but rain showers are quick to enter the region this afternoon. All of this active weather is associated with a low pressure system that pushes in from the West. Rain showers continue into tonight. The heaviest of rain falls overnight. Highs today are near 50 with overnight lows in the upper 30s. Showers linger into early Thursday. Drier air moves in Thursday afternoon but some stray showers are still possible. Another area of low pressure moves in for Thursday night and brings more rounds of rain showers. We are a bit warmer on Thursday as highs reach the low 60s.
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

Severe weather is expected today

Wednesday starts out breezy but thunderstorms roll in by the afternoon and evening. “Wednesday starts out a little breezy, but dry. Most of the day remains dry until late in the afternoon and early evening when severe t-storms move in.
ENVIRONMENT
Boston

Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

After an unseasonably cold Monday, a warming trend begins across the region on Tuesday. Forecasters are calling for sunny skies, gusty winds, and highs in the upper 30s. Temperatures will rise to the upper 40s on Wednesday and could reach the 60s by Thursday. Daily Local Weather Forecast.
ENVIRONMENT
Elko Daily Free Press

Weekend forecast: Chilly start to spring

ELKO – Winter goes out with a blast this weekend before pleasant spring weather arrives next week. The Ruby Mountains are under a winter weather advisory with snow expected Saturday night and sub-freezing high temperatures Sunday. From 4-8 inches of new snow are expected, along with winds gusting up to 45 mph. Winds could be even stronger on Sunday afternoon.
ELKO, NV
natureworldnews.com

Renewed Winter Weather Forecast to Continue in Central US from Monday

The central US will experience renewed winter weather from Monday evening, March 28, affecting areas from Denver, Colorado; Dallas, Texas; to Minneapolis, Minnesota. This shows that the region is far from escaping the remnants of the last winter season despite spring having already arrived. Winter Weather. Most parts of the...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy