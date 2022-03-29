Bedford Fire Pension Board will meet on Monday, April 4

BOSTON (CBS) – Disruptions to MBTA service continued Monday following a partial collapse at the Government Center Parking Garage that killed a demolition worker over the weekend. Saturday night, Peter Monsini was operating a smaller sized piece of equipment, possibly jackhammering, when the floor came crashing down. Monsini fell from the ninth floor and died. Orange Line service has been suspended between North Station and Back Bay and shuttle buses are replacing Green Line service between North Station and Government Center. The MBTA said the changes are in place “until further notice.” MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak told WBZ-TV safety is most important. “It...

TRAFFIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO