ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tuesday Morning Forecast: Storm chances for early tomorrow morning

By Carson Vickroy
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ri8NP_0esuCqjF00

REST OF TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies with some drizzle around. East Texas won’t see widespread rain so outdoor don’t need to be canceled. Otherwise, warm and humid. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 83. Winds: S 20 MPH.

TONIGHT: Storms will advance west to east starting near daybreak tomorrow. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 63. Winds: S 20 MPH.

TOMORROW: A line of storms will advance west to east. There’s a slight risk of severe weather in our Eastern counties with damaging winds and a weak tornado or two. Chance of rain: 70%. Low: 63. High: 74. Winds: SW/NW 20 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Low: 44. High: 69. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 43. High: 77. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and isolated showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 53. High: 75. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and trending warmer. Low: 49. High: 77. Winds: E 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and storms late. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 53. High: 79. Winds: S 10 MPH.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WESH

Strong to Severe Storms Possible Tonight into early Wednesday

We have the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms late tonight into the overnight hours early Wednesday. This is with a potent upper low that will be developing in the northern Gulf of Mexico. We'll see a line of showers and storms tonight capable of producing damaging winds, heavy rain and even an isolated tornado could be possible. This will be round one of the storms. Round two will be Wednesday afternoon wiht the potential of strong to severe storms then. We do clear out the wet weather late Wednesday night. Thursday and mostly Friday look quiet.
ENVIRONMENT
KFDA

Strong Storms to Near Blizzard Conditions Monday into Tuesday

A powerful storm system will begin impacting the Panhandles early Monday morning lasting through Tuesday morning bringing a variety of weather to the region. We’ll see the chance of thunderstorms Monday afternoon, a few of which may be strong to severe. Main concerns are damaging wind gusts and large hail. Monday night, we’ll see a transition to a heavy wet snow with strong northerly winds allowing for blizzard like conditions and accumulating snowfall... A lot to track out the next couple days, you will need to stay tuned.
ENVIRONMENT
WBTV

First Alert Wednesday: Rain, with a few strong to severe storms

First Alert: Rain develops Wednesday, which will be heavy at times. As of now, there’s a severe weather threat for afternoon or evening thunderstorms. If things line up in the atmosphere, some could be strong to severe. The biggest threat would be from gusty winds. Dry, warm Tuesday before...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Texas#Tornado#Eastern#Nexstar Media Inc
News 12

Chances for wet weather, gradual warmup for midweek

There will be a gradual warmup Wednesday with the chance for a few sprinkles or light showers later in the day. News 12 Storm Watch Team meteorologist Sam Augeri says highs will reach near 46 degrees with increasing clouds as the day goes on and rain possible during the evening.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
WDTN

Wind Advisory goes into effect Wednesday

A Wind Advisory will be hoisted at noon on Wednesday. Winds could gust 40 to 50 mph through Wednesday night. Rain chances will increase tonight as a warm front continues to push north across the area. On Wednesday, we will be south of the boundary, and it will be a very windy and unseasonably warm day. Highs will push well into the 70s with gusty winds.
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

Temps begin to rise; scattered showers for Thursday

Temperatures will begin to creep up after another cold night. News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says it will be clear and cold overnight with lows in the 20s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy during the day and a bit milder with highs into the mid-40s. Teeling says...
ENVIRONMENT
KPEL 96.5

Acadiana Storm Threat Likely Early Friday Morning

Forecasters with the National Weather Service and with KATC Television in Lafayette are in agreement, there will be some strong storms and possibly severe weather in the area over the next 24 to 36 hours. The bigger questions now are when will the worst of the weather arrive and how strong will the stronger storms be.
LAFAYETTE, LA
WHIO Dayton

Chance for snow showers tomorrow morning; Cold weekend ahead

FRIDAY EVENING: Mostly cloudy skies along with the chance for a few light rain showers, according to Storm Center 7 meteorologist Robert Gauthreaux. Possibly a bit more widespread and heavier than earlier; possible rumble of thunder. SATURDAY: Feeling winter-like for Saturday; expect mostly cloudy skies and chilly conditions. Scattered snow...
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

STORM WATCH: Possible storms Thursday as temps rise

There is a chance for some scattered showers overnight and possibly into Thursday. News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says Thursday will be cloudy, windy and milder with a high of 60 degrees. Scattered showers are possible although there will be plenty of dry times during the day.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

UK weather: Snow and ice to return after Britons bask in sunny 19C weekend

The UK is bracing for another weekend of warm weather, but forecasters have urged Brits to enjoy the balmy days while they can amid warnings of snow and lows of -3C into next weekFine, sunny days are on the cards across most parts of the UK with temperatures expected to soar to highs of 19C in the southwest of England and Wales on Saturday.Most can expected a #sunny start to the weekend, but will it last until Sunday?You can find out here 👇 pic.twitter.com/aXD3vK9t5C— Met Office (@metoffice) March 25, 2022The Met Office said the clearest skies are likely to be...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Renewed Winter Weather Forecast to Continue in Central US from Monday

The central US will experience renewed winter weather from Monday evening, March 28, affecting areas from Denver, Colorado; Dallas, Texas; to Minneapolis, Minnesota. This shows that the region is far from escaping the remnants of the last winter season despite spring having already arrived. Winter Weather. Most parts of the...
ENVIRONMENT
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy