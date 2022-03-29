OBN investigating after 50 people flee from semi-truck in McClain County
WAYNE, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after dozens of people jumped out of the back of a semi-truck during a traffic stop.
On Monday night, law enforcement attempted to pull over a semi-truck near I-35 and Hwy 59 in McClain County.
When the truck pulled over, officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say between 50 and 75 people jumped out of the truck.
At this point, investigators believe the people are undocumented immigrants.
As a result, the investigation has been turned over to the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics since it may involve human trafficking.
