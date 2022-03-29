ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcclain County, OK

OBN investigating after 50 people flee from semi-truck in McClain County

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NCUZ2_0esuCiuf00

WAYNE, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after dozens of people jumped out of the back of a semi-truck during a traffic stop.

On Monday night, law enforcement attempted to pull over a semi-truck near I-35 and Hwy 59 in McClain County.

Deer Creek High School students walkout over graduation concerns

When the truck pulled over, officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say between 50 and 75 people jumped out of the truck.

At this point, investigators believe the people are undocumented immigrants.

Automobile Alley bar files lawsuit against Oklahoma City over 400-day construction

As a result, the investigation has been turned over to the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics since it may involve human trafficking.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 3

let's be real
1d ago

ah oh, Bidens deportation plan in progress. I wonder how many semis full of illegals are being hauled thru the US. They need to pass a law if your caught smuggling illegals across the country, life in prison.

Reply
3
Check out more stories from
KFOR
KFOR

20K+

Followers

7K+

Posts

5M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
County
Mcclain County, OK
City
Wayne, OK
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Mcclain County, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
KTEN.com

Three arrested on meth trafficking charges in Sulphur

MURRAY COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — A traffic stop last week led to three methamphetamine trafficking arrests by a Murray County deputy. Cameron Nyberg, Sara Dixon and Terren Lowe face felony charges of aggravated trafficking methamphetamine; possession of drug proceeds derived from illegal activity; conspiracy to commit a felony; and A pattern of criminal offenses in two or more counties.
MURRAY COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obn#Alley
KFOR

Photos of Oklahoma death row inmate surrounded by vomit shown during day three of federal trial

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Day three of testimony in a trial challenging the constitutionality of Oklahoma’s execution protocol included the discovery of a transcription error by Oklahoma Department of Corrections during the state’s most recent execution, and a doctor’s opinion about one inmate’s vomit during the state’s first execution in nearly seven years.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

13-year-old was driving in crash that killed 9 people, NTSB says

A 13-year-old child was behind the wheel of a Dodge pickup truck when it crashed into a van carrying members of the University of the Southwest golf team Tuesday night, according to officials with the National Transportation Safety Board. In all, nine people were killed, including the 13-year-old.
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
Neshoba Democrat

2 charged in high-speed casino chase

Two people have been charged in a high-speed chase into Leake County that inured two Sheriff’s deputies last month, the authorities said. Angela Whitehead, 30, of 4160 New Hope Road, Lexington, was arrested and charged with felony pursuit, DUI, two counts of aggravated assault of a police officer, reckless driving, failure to yield to blue lights, improper passing and possession of marijuana in a a vehicle, officials said.
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
Hutch Post

KBI: 2 wanted for Kansas homicide arrested in Hutchinson

RUSH COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) Special Agents made multiple arrests connected to the January 2022 murder of 61-year-old Leslie Randa, according to a media release from the KBI. Just before 8:30p.m. Friday, Jennifer Page Stipe, 48, and Darin Lee McBee, 58, both of 325 Marla...
RUSH COUNTY, KS
KFOR

KFOR

20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy