ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Apple sues to break lease on Toronto shopping center project

By AppleInsider
Apple Insider
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleApple has taken its dispute with the developer of Toronto's The One shopping center to court, saying it is "profoundly disappointed" with slow progress and wants to terminate its lease. Mizrahi Developments has been constructing an 85-storey skyscraper that includes significant shopping areas, as well as residential apartments, at...

forums.appleinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Apple Insider

Apple agrees to pay $14.8M to settle iCloud storage lawsuit

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple has agreed to pay out $14.8 million to U.S. residents to settle a class action lawsuit focused on the storage of useriCloud data on non-Apple servers.
BUSINESS
Apple Insider

Canada sees Apple Maps expansion in Toronto, Vancouver, and Montreal

Apple has begun rolling out new experiences for Apple Maps in select Canadian cities, with unique 3D landmarks and enhanced navigation features. When iOS 15 launched, Apple announced that Apple Maps would gain a few new features -- chiefly, unique 3D landmarks, a new 3D view, and several new updates geared toward pedestrians.
CELL PHONES
iheart.com

Apple Sues Indie Musician Over Her Stage Name

Big tech company Apple recently sued an indie musician, and the reason behind the lawsuit is ridiculous. The musician, Stephanie Carlisi, has a stage name, 'Franki Pineapple,' and according to Apple, that's too close to their name. The company claimed in the filing that Apple and Pineapple were "both the...
BUSINESS
Apple Insider

How Apple's logo started out as the 'most expensive,' and became the most iconic

There was no Apple logo when Steve Wozniak built the Apple-I, or when Steve Jobs sold it. But there was when Apple was officially founded on April 1, 1976. It was designed by Apple's third founder, Ron Wayne, whose logo didn't last a great deal longer than he did. Wayne exited the company merely days after it was founded, and his original logo was replaced within a year.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toronto#Shopping Center#The The Globe And Mail#Apple Canada#Superior Court Of Justice
Apple Insider

Apple facing new $5.5 billion App Store antitrust lawsuit in the Netherlands

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple has been hit with a new class action lawsuit in the Netherlands alleging that it abuses its monopoly position with its 30%App Store commission.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Rental car delivery startup Kyte is growing its fleet to 10,000 vehicles

Kyte, which is currently in 13 U.S. markets and will launch in Portland, Oregon this week, plans to grow its fleet to around 10,000 vehicles in the next year, according to the company. While electric vehicles and vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) don’t make up much, if any, of Kyte’s current fleet, the company wants to prioritize those offerings for its customers in the future.
PORTLAND, OR
GeekyGadgets

Gateway smart door bell

If you are in the market for a smart door bell you might be worth checking out the unique system created by Barbe. Complete with companion smart phone application, emergency pager system, smart doorbell, pet training aids and more. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $29 or £23 (depending on current exchange rates).
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
Apple Insider

Ford poaches Apple executive for Ford+ restructure

Ford has previously poached the head of the "Apple Car" project, Doug Field. Now, however, its reportedly hired Jennifer Waldo, whose role at Apple was in the much broader one of vice president, People Business Partners. According to the Detroit Free Press, Waldo will be Ford's new chief people and...
BUSINESS
Gadget Flow

DJI M30 Series enterprise drones include the Matrice 30 & 30T with aerial intelligence

Get portable power with the DJI M30 Series enterprise drones, which include the Matrice 30 and Matrice 30T. Both offer a 48-megapixel 16x optical zoom camera with 200x maximum zoom. Moreover, they have a thermal camera, a wide camera, and a laser rangefinder. Not only that, but the M30 drones also get their power from DJI’s latest flight controllers. In fact, DJI’s image transmission and processing technology gives them next-level performance. You’ll enjoy their 6-way sensing and positioning and quad-antenna image transmission. Furthermore, they focus from afar to get precise shots—and the high-res thermal camera and low-light FPV camera sees details even in tough situations. Ensuring you work safely, the M30 Series is compact enough to fit in your backpack and deploy in seconds. Hot-swap batteries, get IP55 ingress protection, use the 7,000 m service ceiling, and push it to the limit with its -20ºC to 50ºC operating temperature.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

How to get 4 TB of iCloud storage using Apple One

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — If you are aniCloud power user or have a data-hungry family group, you may find the 2 TB storage plan insufficient for your needs. However with Apple One, there's a way to double that cap. Here's how.
COMPUTERS
TechCrunch

India dominates Y Combinator’s latest startup batch (again)

This batch’s companies, as we’ll discuss below, plan to tackle a diverse range of challenges within tech, but appear concentrated mostly within the financial services sector. Think ‘buy now, pay later’ pitches, savings-focused neobanks and, of course, bitcoin bets. It’s a contrast from prior showings, in which most of India’s YC startups fell into the B2B services category, but as we’ve seen, fintech is on fire in terms of valuations and investor appetite – even despite a broader market correction.
BUSINESS
Apple Insider

What it took for Apple to win Best Picture at the Oscars with 'CODA'

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — At the Academy Awards on March 27, the Apple TV+ filmCODA became the first movie from a streaming service to win Best Picture, while also collecting Best Supporting Actor and Best Adapted Screenplay on the same night. Here's what it took for Apple to win that award, before Netflix or Amazon did.
MOVIES
Apple Insider

Google Chrome version 100 gains multi-screen API, new app icons

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Google Chrome has reached triple digits, with its milestone version 100 release including changes to the user string, multi-screen window placements, and tweaks to the app's icon.
NFL
Apple Insider

US investigating Apple, Samsung, and more over Wi-Fi patent complaint

The USITC has agreed to conduct a widespread investigation of Apple and a dozen more technology firms, following a filing from a patent troll based in Ireland. Apple is one of 13 companies, including multiple divisions of Samsung and Lenovo, which are collectively to be investigated in response to a filing from Arigna Technology Limited of Dublin.
BUSINESS
Apple Insider

EU will force Apple & Google to allow third-party app stores, payment services

Following its plans to require Apple Messages, and others, to work with smaller competitors, the EU has now released full details of its Digital Markets Act (DMA). The DMA was agreed upon during an almost eight-hour talk between the EU's Parliament, Council, and Commission, on March 24, 2022. According to...
BUSINESS
Apple Insider

Apple's second fiscal quarter earnings are on April 28

Apple has announced it will be revealing its earnings for the second quarter of 2022 on April 28, complete with the customary conference call featuring CEO Tim Cook and CFO Luca Maestri. The investor conference call, which usually occurs shortly after the release of Apple's financial results, will take place...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy