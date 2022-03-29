CURRENT BROADBAND EXPANSION GRANT APPLICATIONS EXCEED $5 MILLION IN SHEBOYGAN COUNTY

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced that Regional Optical Communications (ROC) in Princeton, West Virginia, will receive a $300,000 grant through the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) for the West Virginia Multi-Region Broadband Projects (Mbps) Accelerator Project. In addition to ARC funds, the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) is contributing $1.2 million to the project, bringing total project funding to $1.5 million.
