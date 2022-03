James Addison DeFrance, III, 92, of Frankford, DE, passed away Friday, February 4, 2022, while listening to the cardinals sing and holding his daughter’s hand. He is re-united with his wife Jo Ann Allen DeFrance, his parents James A. DeFrance, Jr, and Bertha Simpson DeFrance, and his twin baby brother whom he will meet for the first time.

FRANKFORD, DE ・ 4 DAYS AGO