Lawsuit pending after roofing issues lead to Fargo apartment evacuation

By Kyle Cornell
 1 day ago

Small fire leads to minor damage at Fargo gas station

(Fargo, ND) -- We're getting an update on why crews from the Fargo Fire Department raced to the Casey's gas station off 23rd avenue south Tuesday evening. Fire Marshal Ryan Erickson says firefighters found an overheated electrical extension cord that caused a small fire at the gas station around 8:30 p.m.
FARGO, ND
Fargo couple okay after emergency small plane landing

(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo couple is back home safely after making an emergency landing on the way to Minot. Pilot Jon Shilling says the plane began to have mechanical issues and he had to land in a field short of the runway. Shilling's fiancee and passenger Amanda McKinnon credits his experience and training for getting them down safely.
FARGO, ND
Fire, gas leak lead to small evacuation Tuesday in NW Minot

MINOT, N.D. – A garage fire Tuesday in Minot led to two homes being evacuated after a gas leak was discovered. Firefighters in Minot responded to a burning garage on the 1200 block of 5th Avenue NW after 6:30 p.m. The fire was under control within a few minutes....
MINOT, ND
Missing East Idaho man found dead in North Dakota

A missing East Idaho man has been found dead in North Dakota, according to news reports and social media posts. Carter Strain, 29, of Idaho Falls, was reportedly found dead by sheriff's deputies on Saturday near Belfield, N.D. A report from KFYR News in Bismarck, N.D., stated that no foul play is suspected in Strain's death. KFYR reported that Strain's body and his pickup truck were found by deputies southwest of Belfield on Saturday. His death was also reported by the Missing Juveniles and Adults in Idaho group and others via Facebook. Strain was last seen at 12:30 a.m. Thursday at the Rusty Rail Bar in Belfield and was subsequently reported missing.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Woman abducted in South Dakota found in North Dakota

(Edgeley, ND) -- A woman abducted in South Dakota has been found in North Dakota. The North Dakota State Highway Patrol says on Friday at around 10:32 p.m, authorities were made aware of an abduction that occurred in Brown County South Dakota. A 41-year-old female was taken from her mother’s residence in South Dakota by a suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Ryan Degroat.
EDGELEY, ND
Cause of death for Grand Forks prosecutor's daughter released

(Richland County, MT) -- The cause of death for a Grand Forks prosecutor's daughter is being released. A death certificate issued Friday in Richland County, Montana lists Katelynn Berry's cause of death as hypothermia. The certificate said the hypothermia was a result of "walking outside without proper clothing for inclement weather."
GRAND FORKS, ND
Police investigating after missing man found dead in Mandan

(Mandan, ND) -- Police are investigating after the body of a missing man was found in Mandan. Mandan Police say they were notified of a possible missing person Sunday evening. Authorities say personal items believed to belong to the missing 22-year-old were found in a channel off the Missouri River on the ice. Dive teams later found the man's body in the open water in the channel.
MANDAN, ND
Police: Death of Grand Forks man was accidental

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — The death of a man whose body was found behind a Grand Forks nightclub last month has been ruled accidental. Police say their investigation into the death of 26-year-old Anthony Valdez is complete and that the Grand Forks man died of hypothermia. He was reported missing Feb. 6 after he […]
Local man reported missing in North Dakota

An East Idaho man has been reported missing in North Dakota. Carter Strain, 26, of Idaho Falls, was last seen at 12:30 a.m. Thursday at the Rusty Rail Bar in Belfield, N.D. The Stark County, N.D., Sheriff's Office reports that Strain could be suicidal. Strain is described as being 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Strain has multiple tattoos including the words "Strain" and "Smith and Wesson" tattooed on his right forearm. He could be driving a black Dodge megacab pickup truck with Idaho license plate 8BJY137. If you have any information on Strain's whereabouts, please contact the Stark County Sheriff's Office at 701-456-7610 or the Idaho Falls Police Department at 208-529-1200.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Law enforcement say Mandan man hit police officer with vehicle

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Law enforcement say a Mandan man hit a police officer with a car after officers responded to a shoplifting report. Prosecutors say 30-year-old Tyler Hoff stole items from Walmart Wednesday before fleeing on foot from police. They say Hoff entered a vehicle and accelerated, hitting an officer in the leg, before fleeing the scene.
MANDAN, ND
Five of the best restaurants in North Dakota

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in the state of North Dakota or are planning on visiting, be sure to put the following restaurants on your must-visit list.
Body found following Grand Forks fire

(Grand Forks, ND) -- WDAY News First has learned that one person is dead after a fire at a Grand Forks apartment. Crews responded Saturday morning to an apartment fire in the below-100 block of South Fourth Street, where they discovered a body. Police are searching for witnesses to the...
GRAND FORKS, ND
Fargo MP Unit on alert for possible deployment

(Fargo, ND) -- A North Dakota Army National Guard unit is on alert for possible deployment. The Fargo-based 191st Military Police Company would deploy to the U.S. Central Command area of operations in late summer if they are ordered to mobilize. The unit is headquartered in Fargo with a detachment in Grand Forks.
FARGO, ND
Fire causes tenants to evacuate Pine Harbor Apartments

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fire in a high-rise apartment building in Buffalo forced tenants to be evacuated around 7 p.m. Sunday. Flames broke out on the seventh floor of the Pine Harbor Apartments, which are near Buffalo City Hall. Tenants in the apartments had to be evacuated but were allowed to return a short […]
BUFFALO, NY
No injuries reported in Fargo apartment fire

(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Fire Department responded to a fire alarm activation just after 1 a.m. on Saturday, March 26th. Units arrived to find smoke pouring out of the first floor of a three-story apartment building. Firefighters found significant fire damage in the kitchen, but was self-extinguished by the time they arrived. No one besides a dog was home at the time of the blaze, which was rescued unharmed. No one was injured in response to the blaze.
FARGO, ND

