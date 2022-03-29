ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple sues to break lease on Toronto shopping center project

By William Gallagher
Apple Insider
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple has taken its dispute with the developer of Toronto's The One shopping center to court, saying it is "profoundly disappointed"...

appleinsider.com

Apple Insider

Apple agrees to pay $14.8M to settle iCloud storage lawsuit

Apple has agreed to pay out $14.8 million to U.S. residents to settle a class action lawsuit focused on the storage of user iCloud data on non-Apple servers. The complaint, filed back in 2019 in a California District Court, alleged that Apple had breached its iCloud server terms and conditions by storing user data on servers run by Amazon, Google, and Microsoft instead of its own.
CALIFORNIA STATE
GeekyGadgets

Gateway smart door bell

If you are in the market for a smart door bell you might be worth checking out the unique system created by Barbe. Complete with companion smart phone application, emergency pager system, smart doorbell, pet training aids and more. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $29 or £23 (depending on current exchange rates).
ELECTRONICS
TechCrunch

Rental car delivery startup Kyte is growing its fleet to 10,000 vehicles

Kyte, which is currently in 13 U.S. markets and will launch in Portland, Oregon this week, plans to grow its fleet to around 10,000 vehicles in the next year, according to the company. While electric vehicles and vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) don’t make up much, if any, of Kyte’s current fleet, the company wants to prioritize those offerings for its customers in the future.
PORTLAND, OR
