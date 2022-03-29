ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Trial underway for Fargo man accused of murdering girlfriend

By Kyle Cornell
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(Fargo, ND) -- Jury selection is expected to get underway in the trial of a Fargo man accused of killing his then-girlfriend in December 2020....

www.am1100theflag.com

Comments / 0

