Your Healthy Family: Substance abuse up in women

By Lisa Greenberg
 1 day ago

Life changed for many people during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some lost a job, some worked from home, and many felt their stress levels spike. Studies show since 2019, there's been a rise in substance abuse in women. "You have a glass of wine in the afternoon, and then carried...

MedicalXpress

Teens and young adults overdosing on drugs for common mental health issues

A high number of teens and young adults with an overdose involving a benzodiazepine (BZD), like Xanax, or psychostimulant, like Adderall—medications commonly used to treat mental health issues like attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and anxiety disorders—have a recent medical prescription for a BZD or stimulant, according to Rutgers researchers who say physicians need to weigh the risks and benefits of these medications more closely.
MENTAL HEALTH
WKYT 27

BCTC students hold remembrance for those struggling with substance abuse

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Addicts, allies, and those affected by addiction came together Friday morning at the Bluegrass Community and Technical College to grieve, to remember, and to be around people who understand. “When you have a death from something like substance use disorder, you never get these big celebrations...
LEXINGTON, KY
NBC Washington

New Device Helps Patients Recover From Opioid Addiction

A small, wearable device is helping patients survive the awful symptoms of opioid withdrawal. Spark Biomedical created the FDA-approved Sparrow Therapy System. It’s essentially an earpiece that sends mild electrical pulses to the brain to help alleviate the withdrawal symptoms that patients go through while they’re detoxing, like insomnia, tremors, chills and sweating, bone pain, mood swings, and more.
HEALTH
womenworking.com

Lifestyle Factors That Increase Colon Cancer Risk

Colon cancer occurs when cells that line the colon or rectum become abnormal. In many cases, these cells die or are attacked by the immune system, but some of the cells can escape and grow out of control. Colon cancer often forms in the mucus-making cells. The exact cause of...
CANCER
Health
Society
Relationships
ClickOnDetroit.com

Are you familiar with the symptoms of neuropathy?

Millions of people are going through life experiencing excruciating pain cause by neuropathy, according to the National Institute of Health. If you, or someone you know, suffers from this condition, Momentum Health Neuropathy Center may be able to help. Dr. Karen May, neuropathy survivor and founder of Momentum Health Center,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WBUR

Two women share what it's like living with endometriosis

A year ago today, Boston University student Yaël Krinsky headed into surgery. After a decade of doctor's appointments and tests, she thought she had found what was causing her constant gastrointestinal pain. Or at least she hoped. As she prepared for the operation, she told her doctor that she...
BOSTON, MA
ohmymag.co.uk

Ovarian cancer: These are the early signs to watch out for

Ovarian cancer can be treated when detected early before it spreads beyond the ovaries. But most people—four out of five—with this disease are not aware it does not present any noticeable signs in the early stages. But there are some subtle symptoms you should be concerned about. Risk...
CANCER
TODAY.com

How can women avoid weight gain after 50? Make changes during perimenopause, study says

The changes in a woman’s metabolism that can cause weight gain after menopause actually start years earlier, a recent study suggests. Researchers found that the greatest increases in the overall percentage of body fat and decreases in lean muscle mass occurred during perimenopause, a transitional phase that typically starts when women are in their 40s.
FITNESS
scitechdaily.com

Does Nerve Damage Contribute to “Long-COVID” Symptoms? Is It Treatable?

Almost all post-COVID neuropathy appears due to infection-triggered immune dysfunction that is potentially treatable. During the COVID-19 pandemic, some people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus continue to experience “long-COVID” symptoms persisting at least three months after recovery from COVID, even after mild cases. These include difficulty getting through normal activities, faintness and rapid heart rate, shortness of breath, cognitive difficulties, chronic pain, sensory abnormalities, and muscle weakness. A new study led by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and the National Institutes of Health suggests that some patients with long-COVID have long-lasting nerve damage that appears caused by infection-triggered immune dysfunction.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WINKNEWS.com

Fatty liver disease skyrocketing and most who have it don’t know

It’s estimated a hundred-million Americans have it, and the vast majority don’t know it. And what they don’t know, could harm them. Medical experts say fatty liver disease is one of the most widespread, and undiagnosed, health conditions in this country. As we see more cases we...
FORT MYERS, FL
WebMD

Sickness Lingers in 1 in 4 Kids Who Got COVID With Symptoms

March 15, 2022 -- A quarter of children and teens who contract COVID-19 and have symptoms develop lingering problems, according to a new preprint study. The long-term issues were wide-ranging and were like long COVID symptoms seen in adults, such as fatigue, sleep disorders, breathing issues, heart issues, and gastrointestinal problems.
KIDS
Medical News Today

Sleeping with the light on may increase diabetes risk

Researchers recently investigated the health effects of light exposure during sleep. They found that light exposure during even one night of sleep increases heart rate while sleeping and impairs glucose metabolism the following morning. They say that sleeping without exposure to light is likely beneficial for cardiometabolic health. Researchers from...
SCIENCE

