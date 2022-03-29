Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Third triple-double this month

The Utah Jazz will face the Los Angeles Clippers in a battle of two playoff squads. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series and make a Jazz-Clippers prediction and pick. The Jazz have plenty to play for in this contest. Utah is currently holding on to the fifth seed in the Western Conference, but the Denver Nuggets are hot on their heels. The Jazz are barely clinging on to a half-game lead, so every single game they play is crucial if they want to avoid falling any further in the standings. The Clippers don’t have nearly as much at stake here. Los Angeles has pretty much secured the eighth seed in the conference, but they would still love to play a little bit of spoiler in this one. Expect both teams to leave it on the floor in a game that carries a lot of meaning.

NBA ・ 23 HOURS AGO