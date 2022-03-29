ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Third triple-double this month

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Jokic logged 26 points (9-17 FG, 8-12 FT), 19 rebounds, 11 assists and two steals...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

NBA Player Taken To Hospital After Getting Hit By Teammate

On Tuesday night, the Utah Jazz suffered a loss at the hands of the Los Angeles Clippers in somewhat embarrassing fashion. Los Angeles out-scored Utah 22-6 over the last six minutes of the game en route to a 121-115 victory. Unfortunately, the loss wasn’t the only bad news from a night the team would like to forget.
Reuters

Paul George, Clippers rally from 25 down to top Jazz

EditorsNote: changes to “3-pointer” in sixth graf. Paul George recorded 34 points, six assists and four steals in his first game in more than three months and the Los Angeles Clippers overcame a 25-point deficit to post a 121-115 victory over the visiting Utah Jazz on Tuesday night.
ESPN

Doncic and Dallas face James and the Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers (31-43, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (46-29, fourth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and LeBron James meet when Dallas hosts Los Angeles. Doncic ranks fifth in the NBA averaging 27.9 points per game and James leads the league averaging 30.1 points per game.
NewsBreak
Charlotte Hornets
Denver Nuggets
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Remains out Monday

Allen (finger) will miss his 11th consecutive game Monday against the Magic and remains without a definitive timeline for returning to action, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports. On a positive note, Allen has recently been cleared to resume on-court activities, but he's still sporting a splint on his...
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Jazz vs. Clippers prediction, odds, pick and more – 3/29/2022

The Utah Jazz will face the Los Angeles Clippers in a battle of two playoff squads. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series and make a Jazz-Clippers prediction and pick. The Jazz have plenty to play for in this contest. Utah is currently holding on to the fifth seed in the Western Conference, but the Denver Nuggets are hot on their heels. The Jazz are barely clinging on to a half-game lead, so every single game they play is crucial if they want to avoid falling any further in the standings. The Clippers don’t have nearly as much at stake here. Los Angeles has pretty much secured the eighth seed in the conference, but they would still love to play a little bit of spoiler in this one. Expect both teams to leave it on the floor in a game that carries a lot of meaning.
CBS Sports

Jazz's Mike Conley: Excellent shooting night in loss

Conley notched 19 points (7-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 121-115 loss to the Clippers. Conley provided a strong presence in the backcourt in the loss and continued his run of accurate shotmaking. Over the past five games, Conley has converted 51.9 percent of his shots with a three-point percentage of 40.3.
ESPN

Indiana takes on Denver, looks to end 4-game slide

Denver Nuggets (45-31, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (25-51, 13th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Indiana will try to stop its four-game losing streak when the Pacers play Denver. The Pacers are 16-22 on their home court. Indiana is 3-14 in one-possession games. The Nuggets have...
ESPN

Siakam leads Toronto against Minnesota after 40-point performance

Minnesota Timberwolves (43-33, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (43-32, sixth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Toronto takes on the Minnesota Timberwolves after Pascal Siakam scored 40 points in the Toronto Raptors' 115-112 overtime victory against the Boston Celtics. The Raptors are 20-16 on their home court....
CBS Sports

Jazz's Greg Monroe: Not listed on injury report

Monroe is not listed on the injury report ahead of Tuesday's game against the Clippers, implying that he's available to make his Jazz debut. Monroe signed with the Jazz on Sunday but was not available in time for that night's contest against the Mavs. With another 48 hours to acquaint himself with his latest stop, the veteran big man should be available for coach Quin Snyder. With Rudy Gobert (leg) questionable and Hassan Whiteside (foot) out, Monroe could be pressed into increased minutes right away.
CBS Sports

Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Returns with 16 rebounds

Gobert closed with nine points (4-7 FG, 1-6 FT), 16 rebounds, one assist, three blocks and two steals in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 121-115 loss to the Clippers. Gobert ended up playing after a one-game absence. He had a horrible night from the free-throw line and didn't produce much as a scorer, but the elite defender didn't disappoint in the rebounding department, leading all players with 16 boards. The Jazz get a night off Wednesday, which should give Gobert sufficient time to rest his leg and cement his availability for Thursday's matchup against the Lakers.
fantasypros.com

Nikola Vucevic double-doubles in loss to Knicks

Nikola Vucevic totaled 16 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3PT, 4-5 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist, one block, and two steals in the Bulls’ 109-104 loss to the Knicks on Monday. Vucevic scored 16.0 points in the Bulls’ loss to the Knicks contributing to every performance category of the stat-sheet in the process. His price point is significantly discounted given his recent pedestrian play, making him an attractive fantasy option to roster given his talent and tendencies to put together slate altering performances.
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Spencer Dinwiddie: Ruled out Wednesday

Dinwiddie has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Cleveland due to right knee injury recovery. Dinwiddie has been productive recently despite coming off the bench in four of the last five games. Across that span, he's averaged 16.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 28.2 minutes per game. Reggie Bullock and Josh Green should see additional run Wednesday.
