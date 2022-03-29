Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Third triple-double this month

Gobert closed with nine points (4-7 FG, 1-6 FT), 16 rebounds, one assist, three blocks and two steals in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 121-115 loss to the Clippers. Gobert ended up playing after a one-game absence. He had a horrible night from the free-throw line and didn't produce much as a scorer, but the elite defender didn't disappoint in the rebounding department, leading all players with 16 boards. The Jazz get a night off Wednesday, which should give Gobert sufficient time to rest his leg and cement his availability for Thursday's matchup against the Lakers.
