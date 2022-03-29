Around the Area: Calendar events for week of March 29-April 2
TUESDAY
PONTIAC
8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Salvation Army Food Pantry is open for inside patronage.
FORREST
3 p.m. — Wiggle Worms story hour at 3 p.m. for children K-2nd grade at the Forrest Public Library.
BASEBALL
Dwight vs. Marquette
SOFTBALL
Pontiac vs. EPG; Prairie Central vs. Bloomington; Dwight vs. Marquette
WEDNESDAY
March 30
PONTIAC
8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Salvation Army Food Pantry is open for inside patronage.
FORREST
10 a.m. — Rise and Shine story time at 10 a.m. at the Forrest Public Library.
PONTIAC
1-3 p.m. — First Baptist Church Food Pantry patrons now may enter the food pantry and receive their items. Those who are not vaccinated are asked to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.
PONTIAC
1-3 p.m. — Livingston County Food Pantry will be open — drive-thru only.
FAIRBURY
6 p.m. — Fairbury City Council meets at City Hall.
PONTIAC
7 p.m. — Wednesday Hour of Prayer at First Presbyterian Church of Pontiac.
BASEBALL
Dwight vs. Lexington
SOFTBALL
Pontiac at Limestone; Dwight vs. Lexington
THURSDAY
March 31
PONTIAC
Noon-3 p.m. — St. Mary's Food Pantry, 401 E. Water St., is open to Livingston County residents from noon to 3 p.m. for inside pickup. 815-844 3663.
PONTIAC
8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Salvation Army Food Pantry is open for inside patronage.
BASEBALL
Pontiac vs. IVC; Prairie Central at Monticello; Dwight at Marquette
SOFTBALL
Pontiac vs. IVC; Prairie Central at Monticello; Dwight at Marquette
FRIDAY
April 1
PONTIAC
8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Salvation Army Food Pantry is open for inside patronage.
PONTIAC
9-11 a.m. — First Baptist Church Food Pantry patrons now may enter the food pantry and receive their items. Those who are not vaccinated are asked to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.
PONTIAC
5-7 p.m. — The Knights of Columbus Lenten Dinner will take place from 5-7 p.m. at St. Mary's Parish Hall. Dinner will be Tuna Casserole, Shrimp Alfredo, sides, dessert and drink. Adults eat for $10, children eat for $5, with a max cost of $35 for a family. Dine in or carry out available. Christ Child Society also will be set up and selling crafts at the dinner.
SOFTBALL
Pontiac at Rantoul Tourney; Prairie Central at Dwight
SATURDAY
April 2
PONTIAC
10 a.m.-Noon — Livingston County Food Pantry will be open — drive-thru only.
BASEBALL
Prairie Central at GCMS Round Robin;
SOFTBALL
Pontiac at Rantoul Tourney; Prairie Central Round Robin
Comments / 0