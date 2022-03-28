ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isanti, MN

Isanti Man Charged with Gun Theft

By Alex Svejkovsky
 20 hours ago
ST. PAUL -- An Isanti man has been charged with stealing guns intended for dealers or importers. Thirty-one-year-old Jason Cikotte is charged with one count of possession of stolen firearms. According to...

Mix 94.9 plays the hit music you want and the mix you love along with delivering you the latest local news for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

