Man arrested, accused of shooting at cars and trying to break into a home in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A man is facing several charges after Tulsa police say he fired a gun randomly at people and tried to break into a home.
The crimes happened around 9 p.m. at a home near 71st and Lewis.
Officers received several calls about a man shooting at people and cars. When they arrived, they found a man trying to break down a door, breaking into a home. The man was cut several times by the glass door and refused to listen to commands from officers.
Eventually, the man was taken into custody. A gun was found nearby, and no one was shot.
The suspect has been identified as Devonte Harris. After he was cleared by a hospital, he was taken to the Tulsa County jail, where he’ll be charged with first-degree burglary, reckless discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, and resisting arrest.
©2022 Cox Media Group
Comments / 1