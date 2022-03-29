ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

UnitedHealth to buy LHC Group for $5.4 billion

WSLS
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleUnitedHealth Group will spend $5.4 billion to acquire LHC Group and delve deeper into home health, an area of care expected to grow as baby boomers age. The health care giant said Tuesday that it will pay $170 in cash for each share of LHC’s stock in a deal expected to...

www.wsls.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

When the 4th Vaccine Booster Shot Will Be Available

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said the pharmaceutical company is submitting research to the US Food and Drug Administration to get approval for a fourth dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty. Another course of the vaccine is "necessary" to keep infections at bay, Bourla said Sunday on CBS's Face the Nation.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Fortune

The end of booming home prices is almost here, national mortgage bankers group says

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Housing economists are concerned. As they see it, if home price growth doesn't slow down, it could ultimately put prices so far out of reach for homebuyers that the housing market overheats. They'd like to see the market return to normal rates of growth—not risk a housing bust.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
NJ.com

Can I collect disability if I’m already getting Social Security?

Q. I was denied disability and I took early Social Security because I needed income. I have had medical issues and actually read my denial for disability in the ICU after a ruptured brain aneurysm and subarachnoid hemorrhage stroke. Can you collect disability when you already started collecting Social Security?
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Recommends Buying This Stock Ahead Of Earnings

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he likes Huntington Bancshares Incorporated HBAN very much. With Micron Technology, Inc. MU reporting on March 29, he recommended buying the stock. Cramer said he prefers CVS Health Corporation CVS over Cano Health, Inc. CANO. With everybody wanting uranium, Cramer...
STOCKS
The Beacon Newspapers

Alternatives to statins for high cholesterol

There are several alternatives to statins that may lower your blood lipids. Dreamstime/TNS. Dear Mayo Clinic: I have high cholesterol, but I can’t take statin drugs. Are there any new medications that I should consider?. A: Cholesterol is a waxy substance that’s found in the fats in your blood....
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lhc Group#Medicare Advantage#Unitedhealth Group#Medicare Plans#Lhc Group Inc#Optum Health#Mizuho Securities Usa
CNET

Who Is Eligible for a 4th COVID Shot?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. On Tuesday, the US Food and Drug Administration authorized a fourth dose of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for Americans age 50 and older. "Emerging evidence suggests that a second booster dose of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

An economic shock just hit the housing market

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When the pandemic struck two years ago, the Federal Reserve used nearly every lever at its disposal to combat the COVID-19 recession. That included cutting its benchmark interest rate to zero. Lower interest rates incentivized businesses to invest and borrow cheap money. It also encouraged buyers—enticed by record low mortgage rates—to jump into the housing market.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Health Services
Motley Fool

Missed Out on Moderna? My Best Biotech Stock to Buy and Hold

This biotech company has been generating blockbuster revenue for years. The stock fell out of favor after two clinical trial failures. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dollar General stock jumps after upbeat outlook

Dollar General Corp. DG, +3.88% shares rose 5.4% in Thursday premarket trading after it gave upbeat guidance for the next fiscal year. The discount retailer posted net income of $597.4 million, or $2.57 per share, down from $642.7 million, or $2.62 per share, last year. Sales of $8.651 billion were up from $8.415 billion last year. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of $2.57 and sales of $8.707 billion. Same-store sales fell 1.4%, wider than the FactSet consensus for a 0.8% decline. For fiscal 2022, Dollar General's outlook is for sales growth of 10%, same-store sales growth of 2.5% and EPS growth in the range of 12% to 14%. The FactSet consensus is for sales of $36.746 billion, implying 7.3% growth, a same-store sales increase of 2.5% and EPS of $11.09, implying 9.1% growth. Dollar General stock has run up 13.3% over the past year while the S&P 500 index.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Executives Sell About $30M Of 3 Stocks

Although crude oil futures traded lower on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
WebMD

Data Shows J&J Vaccine Deaths Higher, Shot Lasts Longer

March 28, 2022 -- The COVID-19 death rate among people who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was more than double the rate of other vaccinated Americans during the Omicron wave, according to the latest CDC data. During the week of Jan. 8, coronavirus-related deaths among Johnson & Johnson vaccine...
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy