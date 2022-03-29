3 Big Things Today, March 29, 2022

CHICAGO, March 28 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1330 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Down 35 to 40 cents per bushel * Wheat seen falling sharply on signs that global importers have been able to find adequate supplies of the grain despite shipment disruptions stemming from Russia-Ukraine fighting. * France will ensure that Egypt will get the wheat that it needs in the coming months, said French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire while on an official trip in Cairo. * Bahrain's wheat reserves are sufficient for about 4-1/2 months of consumption, local newspaper Al-ayam reported. * China sold 546,015 tonnes of wheat, or 98.41% of the total offer, at an auction of its state reserves on March 23, the National Grain Trade Center said. * Benchmark CBOT May soft red winter wheat contract turned lower during the overnight trading session after hitting resistance at its 10-day moving average. * CBOT May soft red winter wheat last traded down 40-1/4 cents at $10.62 a bushel. K.C. May hard red winter wheat was off 38-3/4 cents to $10.72 a bushel, while MGEX May spring wheat fell 29-1/2 cents to $10.74-3/4 a bushel. CORN - Down 8 to 12 cents per bushel * Weakness in wheat, soybeans pressure corn futures, which hit a 10-day low overnight. Traders also note position squaring ahead of the U.S. Agriculture Department's prospective plantings report on Thursday. * CBOT May corn fell below its 20-day moving average overnight. * CBOT May corn futures last traded 10-3/4 cents lower at $7.43-1/4 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 19 to 20 cents per bushel * Soybeans sinking on concerns that COVID-19 related lockdowns in China could slow economic activity in the world's top buyer of the oilseed. Weakness in the crude oil market adding pressure. * Traders were watching to see if the benchmark CBOT May soybean futures contract could hold support above its 10-day moving average after threatening to dip below that key technical point overnight. * CBOT May soybeans were last down 20 cents at $16.90-1/4 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO