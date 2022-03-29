ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Big Things Today, March 29, 2022

By Tony Dreibus
Agriculture Online
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGrain futures were lower in overnight trading while soybeans eked out narrow gains. Wheat and corn fell overnight amid ongoing talks between Ukraine and Russia. Officials from the countries are meeting today in Turkey in a bid to find enough common ground for a cease-fire. Still, neither side is optimistic that...

www.agriculture.com

Agriculture Online

Bird flu found in flock in No. 1 turkey state

For the first time, highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) was confirmed in Minnesota, the top turkey-producing state in the nation, said agricultural officials over the weekend. Some 14.6 million birds in domestic flocks have died of HPAI or in culling of infected herds to reduce the spread of the viral disease this year.
CP Railway Worker Lockout To Impact North Dakota Supply Chain?

When weighed against war atrocity in Ukraine it's hard to focus on other international issues. But the current Canadian Pacific Railway worker lockout may have many North Dakota producers scrambling to reroute their import/export transportation needs. Talks broke down on Sunday and labor union Teamsters Canada Rail Conference(TCRC) claimed Canadian...
GRAINS-Chicago wheat extends losses as Russia-Ukraine talks hint at progress

BEIJING, March 30 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures lost further ground on Wednesday after tumbling in the previous session, as talks between Russia and Ukraine in Turkey raised hopes of a ceasefire in a conflict that has disrupted global grains supplies. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago...
CBOT Trends-Wheat down 35-40 cents, soy down 19-20 cents, corn down 8-12 cents

CHICAGO, March 28 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1330 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Down 35 to 40 cents per bushel * Wheat seen falling sharply on signs that global importers have been able to find adequate supplies of the grain despite shipment disruptions stemming from Russia-Ukraine fighting. * France will ensure that Egypt will get the wheat that it needs in the coming months, said French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire while on an official trip in Cairo. * Bahrain's wheat reserves are sufficient for about 4-1/2 months of consumption, local newspaper Al-ayam reported. * China sold 546,015 tonnes of wheat, or 98.41% of the total offer, at an auction of its state reserves on March 23, the National Grain Trade Center said. * Benchmark CBOT May soft red winter wheat contract turned lower during the overnight trading session after hitting resistance at its 10-day moving average. * CBOT May soft red winter wheat last traded down 40-1/4 cents at $10.62 a bushel. K.C. May hard red winter wheat was off 38-3/4 cents to $10.72 a bushel, while MGEX May spring wheat fell 29-1/2 cents to $10.74-3/4 a bushel. CORN - Down 8 to 12 cents per bushel * Weakness in wheat, soybeans pressure corn futures, which hit a 10-day low overnight. Traders also note position squaring ahead of the U.S. Agriculture Department's prospective plantings report on Thursday. * CBOT May corn fell below its 20-day moving average overnight. * CBOT May corn futures last traded 10-3/4 cents lower at $7.43-1/4 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 19 to 20 cents per bushel * Soybeans sinking on concerns that COVID-19 related lockdowns in China could slow economic activity in the world's top buyer of the oilseed. Weakness in the crude oil market adding pressure. * Traders were watching to see if the benchmark CBOT May soybean futures contract could hold support above its 10-day moving average after threatening to dip below that key technical point overnight. * CBOT May soybeans were last down 20 cents at $16.90-1/4 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub Editing by Tomasz Janowski)
GRAINS-U.S. soybeans, corn, wheat futures firm after overnight weakness

CHICAGO, March 25 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean, wheat and corn futures firmed on Friday, with all three commodities recovering from declines posted during the overnight trading session. The strength in soybeans stemmed from signs that demand for U.S. supplies remains strong even with newly harvested soybeans from...
GRAINS-Wheat tumbles as Ukraine-Russia talks boost ceasefire hopes

(Updates with further losses at end of overnight session) PARIS/BEIJING, March 29 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat dropped by more than 7% on Tuesday as comments by Russia and Ukraine following negotiations in Turkey raised hopes of a ceasefire in a conflict that has disrupted massive grain exports through the Black Sea region.
Immigrants find long and complicated road to citizenship

Claudio Vazquez came to the U.S. on a tourist visa in 1997 and planned to stay permanently. Noting the differences between the U.S. and Mexico, Vazquez was shocked to learn how easily people could buy basic commodities in the States, such as a used car.  “In Mexico, I would have to work a year to […] The post Immigrants find long and complicated road to citizenship appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
U.S. wheat futures rise as investors unwind bearish bets

CHICAGO, March 25 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose on Friday, with investors unwinding bearish positions to guard against weekend developments in the fighting between Russia and Ukraine that could spark sharp rallies in commodities markets, traders said. * The benchmark CBOT May soft red winter wheat futures contract settled up 16-1/2 cents at $11.02-1/4 a bushel. * CBOT May soft red winter wheat climbed above its five-day and 10-day moving averages. * MGEX May spring wheat gained 20-1/4 cents to $11.03 a bushel and Kansas City May hard red winter wheat rose 13 cents to $11.08 a bushel. * For the week, CBOT soft red winter wheat was 3.6% higher, K.C. hard red winter wheat was up 3.5% and MGEX spring wheat was up 4.0%. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Diane Craft)
GRAINS-U.S. soybean futures rise export strength; corn, wheat also strong

CHICAGO, March 25 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean, wheat and corn futures firmed on Friday, with all three commodities recovering from declines posted during the overnight trading session. The strength in soybeans stemmed from signs that demand for U.S. supplies remains strong even with newly harvested soybeans from...
GRAINS-Wheat, corn fall on China demand worries; Ukraine talks in focus

BEIJING, March 29 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat and corn futures fell on Tuesday as investors focussed on Ukraine-Russia peace talks starting later in the day, while worries over surging COVID-19 cases in China weighed on the market. Soybeans edged higher after falling in the previous session, ahead of a widely...
CBOT soybeans rise on strong export prospects

CHICAGO, March 25 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures rose on Friday, recovering from their biggest decline in more than two weeks on Thursday, on signs that overseas demand for U.S. supplies remained strong. * Soymeal and soyoil futures also were firm, with the most-active soymeal contract hitting its highest since June 2014. * Private exporters reported the sale of 132,000 tonnes of soybeans to China for delivery in the 2021/22 marketing year, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Friday. * The benchmark CBOT May soybean futures contract settled up 9-1/2 cents at $17.10-1/4 a bushel. * CBOT May soybeans found technical support at their 10-day moving average during the overnight trading session. * CBOT May soymeal ended up $2.00 at $487.90 per ton and CBOT May soyoil was up 0.46 cent at 74.75 cents per lb. * For the week, soybean futures were up 2.5%, soymeal was up 2.3% and soyoil was up 3.4%. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
Farmers in Argentina have sold 19.5 mln T of 2021/22 corn - ministry

BUENOS AIRES, March 29 (Reuters) - Argentina's producers have sold 19.5 million tonnes of corn for the 2021/22 season, the ministry of agriculture said on Tuesday. The ministry said that 744,000 tonnes of corn were traded between March 16 and 23, exceeding the 454,900 tonnes recorded the same period in the previous season, boosted by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine that has cut the global supply of the grain.
USDA attache sees Egypt 2022/23 wheat imports falling to 11 mln T

March 28 (Reuters) - The following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) post in Cairo:. "Egypt is closely following the repercussions of the Russian-Ukrainian crisis. Certainly Egypt's grains imports from both countries were affected. Accordingly, FAS Cairo forecasts...
A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
TABLE-French cereal crop progress for week to March 21

PARIS, March 25 (Reuters) - Below are latest weekly estimates from farm office FranceAgriMer on the crop conditions of French soft wheat, winter barley, and durum wheat, and spring barley sowing progress, covering week 11 ending March 21. Figures are percentages of the crop area. SOFT WHEAT Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 11 average in France 0 1 7 90 2 Week 10 2022 0 1 7 90 2 Week 11 2021 0 1 12 83 4 WINTER BARLEY Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 11 average in France 0 2 10 86 2 Week 10 2022 0 2 10 87 2 Week 11 2021 0 2 13 82 3 DURUM Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 11 average in France 0 0 12 84 4 Week 10 2022 0 0 12 84 4 Week 112021 0 2 13 83 2 SPRING BARLEY SOWING Percent sown Week 11 average in France 100 Week 10 2022 97 Week 11 2021 99 (Reporting by Forrest Crellin and Gus Trompiz; editing by Jason Neely)
GRAINS-U.S. grains fall with other commodities, U.S. crop data awaited

CHICAGO, March 28 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat, corn and soybean futures fell on Monday as worries over coronavirus cases in China weighed on commodity markets while grain traders also adjusted positions ahead of key U.S. crop reports due later this week. Crude oil dropped sharply as China's financial hub, Shanghai,...
GRAINS-Corn, soybeans ease ahead of U.S. planting report; wheat falls 2%

SINGAPORE, March 28 (Reuters) - Chicago corn and soybean futures lost ground on Monday, as traders squared off positions ahead of a widely watched U.S. planting intentions report later this week. Wheat dropped 2%, falling for four out of five session. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active corn contract on the Chicago...
