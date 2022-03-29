Hamilton returns to the Wharton Center tonight

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Broadway hit musical, Hamilton is making it’s grand return back to the stage at the Wharton Center on Tuesday, March 29.

The musical is set to open tonight (March 29) and will run through Sunday, April 10.

“We’re excited to have Hamilton back at Wharton Center, you know it’s been a couple of years, but its one of those shows that everyone wants to see again,” Bob Hoffman, Wharton Center Public Relations Manager said.

Officials with the event say this hit musical has been performed across the country and has become a fan favorite. Hamilton is based on the story of America then, told by America now.

The musical has a combination of almost every genre of music, blending together the sound of hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway.

Hamilton was written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, with direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire.

The story follows one of America’s founding fathers, Alexander Hamilton. Officials say it has created a revolutionary moment in theatre.

Miranda wrote the musical after reading a biography of Alexander Hamilton, and since it has hit the stage, box offices have continued to sell out.

“Pop culture has defiantly made Hamilton even more popular,” Hoffman said.

Officials with the Wharton Center say they’re sure to sell out of tickets for showings as well.

“We almost sold out, almost sold out last time, and so I think that this time and I think we’re going to do the same thing,” Hoffman said.

Officials say the musical will feature extravagant costume designs, have lighting to go along with scenes, and showcase all the hit songs that people know and can sing along to.

Hamilton has also won Tony, Grammy, and Olivier awards, and the Pulitzer Prize for drama.

While masks are no longer required at the Wharton Center, some shows do require them including Hamilton. Masks will be required to be worn during the entire show.

You can find tickets and showings by clicking here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.