Covington, LA

Woman steals car an hour after being released from the St. Tammany jail says sheriff

By Kenny Kuhn
 1 day ago

A New Jersey woman faces more charges after police say she stole a car less than an hour after being released from the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center.

“At approximately 4:45 p.m. Monday, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office was contacted about a red Chevy Camaro, which had been stolen after it was left running outside a fast-food restaurant near the intersection of US Highway 190 and Louisiana Highway 25 in Covington,” said the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found the stolen Camaro heading southbound on U.S. 190 near Holiday Boulevard and gave chase. Police say the driver did not stop and sideswiped another car before deputies found the car crashed off the Fairway Drive exit.

The driver, 27-year-old Sarah Connors of Bloomfield New Jersey, sustained serious injuries in the crash and was transported by emergency medical personnel to a local area hospital.

The case is still under investigation, and charges are pending.

She was booked by Mandeville Police on misdemeanor theft and drug charges but was later released from the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center on a signature bond.

