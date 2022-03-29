ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Storm System Will Lead To Change In Weather Pattern

By Joe Lombardi
 1 day ago
An early spring cold snap that has made it feel more like late January than late March will be followed by the arrival of a new storm system that will lead to a return of more seasonable temperatures. Photo Credit: Photo by Daoudi Aissa on Unsplash

The cold snap continues Tuesday, March 29 with sunny skies, temperatures in the mid 30s and wind-chill values in the teens.

It will be mostly clear overnight and continued cold.

Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of rain through the early evening.

Thursday, March 31 will be continued cloudy with showers become likely in the early afternoon ahead of the storm system as the high temperatures reaches the upper 60s.

Rain and showers will become likely later in the afternoon with thunderstorms possible from early in the evening into the overnight hours.

The storm system will wind down in the mid morning on Friday, April 1 and skies will become partly sunny with a high temperature in the mid 50s.

