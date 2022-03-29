ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

VIDEO: Customer critically injured in violent robbery at McDonald's near Penn Station

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
1010WINS
1010WINS
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MD06G_0esu8eLI00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A man was hospitalized with a critical head injury after he was repeatedly pummeled by a robber inside a McDonald’s near Times Square, police said Tuesday as they released video of the shocking assault.

The customer was placing an order at a kiosk inside the McDonald’s near Seventh Avenue and W. 34th Street around 7:45 a.m. Monday when the suspect punched him in the face and demanded his wallet, according to police.

The victim was knocked to the ground but managed to get back on his feet before he was followed and attacked again, video shows.

Police said the suspect continued to punch and kick the victim in the head, knocking him to the ground a second time.

Video shows the victim lying motionless on the floor of the restaurant as the thief rummages through his pockets and steals his cellphone and wallet.

Police are searching for a suspect in a violent robbery at a McDonald's near Penn Station on Monday morning. Photo credit NYPD

The thief fled the McDonald’s and was last seen entering Penn Station at W. 34th Street and Seventh Avenue, police said.

The victim suffered a severe head injury and was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where he was listed in critical but stable condition Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nc8UR_0esu8eLI00
Surveillance images show the suspect in the subway. Photo credit NYPD

Comments / 4

Jason Merrifield
1d ago

it's weird how they don't mention when it's black people but if a white person had attacked somebody it would be made known in big letters

Reply(3)
4
If you enjoy reading articles from
1010WINS
1010WINS

24K+

Followers

10K+

Posts

7M+

Views

Follow 1010WINS and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
PIX11

Woman slashed in face aboard moving train in Brooklyn, police say

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A woman slashed another on both sides of the face with a knife on a moving subway train in Brooklyn, police said Wednesday. Around 11:30 p.m. on Mar. 16, the suspect approached a 33-year-old woman and slashed her on both sides of the face aboard a moving southbound D train, according […]
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Robbery#Penn Station#Mcdonald#7th Ave#Nypdmts#Nypdtips
SFGate

Woman Arrested on Manslaughter Charge After Shoving and Killing Kathleen Hanna’s Singing Coach

UPDATE (3/22): A Long Island woman turned herself in and was arrested on a manslaughter charge in the death of Broadway singing coach Barbara Maier Gustern, NBC New York reports. Lauren Pazienza, 26, turned herself into the NYPD one day after Gustern’s death was classified as a homicide. Authorities had been trying to track down Pazienza for almost two weeks after releasing detailed surveillance footage of her.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

NYC woman charged in Broadway coach's death watched as ambulance arrived at scene, then went into hiding: cops

NEW YORK – The New York woman accused of manslaughter in the unprovoked death of an 87-year-old Broadway vocal coach shook her in court on Tuesday as she was ordered held on $500,000 bail – and sources say will likely be released – despite the fact that prosecutors revealed she watched an ambulance arrive at the scene after the attack but then went into hiding.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Parents Charged With Murdering 8-Year-Old NYC Boy

The parents of an apparently severely malnourished 8-year-old Bronx boy who died nearly 10 months ago have been arrested on murder, manslaughter and aggravated manslaughter charged in his death, authorities say. Little Joseph Barney was discovered by his mother unconscious at their 214th Street apartment on June 1, officials have...
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS New York

NYPD: Twin brothers shot, 1 fatally, in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- The NYPD says two men were shot Tuesday night in the Bronx. The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on East 161st Street in the Concourse section of the borough.Police said 30-year-old Derrick Owens was killed and his twin brother was wounded. The brother was listed in stable condition at an area hospital after being shot in the leg.There was no immediate word on what led up to the shooting, and no arrest have been made.
BRONX, NY
The Independent

Kidd Creole's murder trial opens with self-defense claim

The trial of rapper Kidd Creole has begun in New York City with his lawyer telling a jury it was self-defense when the hip-hop pioneer stabbed a homeless man to death in 2017.The artist, a founding member of Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five, is charged with murder and went on trial Friday in a Manhattan criminal court.Prosecutors said the rapper, whose real name is Nathaniel Glover, stabbed John Jolly twice in the chest with a steak knife after becoming enraged because he thought Jolly was gay and hitting on him. The stabbing happened as Glover was walking to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS New York

Search on following Brooklyn subway station shooting

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a subway shooting in East New York.Investigators say a 29-year-old man was shot in the chest while waiting on the platform of the Shepherd Avenue station on the A and C lines.The victim was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.According to police, the victim and suspect knew each other.The gunman is still on the loose.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man stabbed twice inside Manhattan train, police say

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — An attacker stabbed a man twice inside a subway train in Manhattan Sunday night, according to police. The 41-year-old victim was stabbed twice in the abdomen after an altercation with the suspect aboard a northbound No. 3 train, authorities said. The attacker fled the scene at the 148th Street subway station. […]
MANHATTAN, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy