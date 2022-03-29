VIDEO: Customer critically injured in violent robbery at McDonald's near Penn Station

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A man was hospitalized with a critical head injury after he was repeatedly pummeled by a robber inside a McDonald’s near Times Square, police said Tuesday as they released video of the shocking assault.

The customer was placing an order at a kiosk inside the McDonald’s near Seventh Avenue and W. 34th Street around 7:45 a.m. Monday when the suspect punched him in the face and demanded his wallet, according to police.

The victim was knocked to the ground but managed to get back on his feet before he was followed and attacked again, video shows.

Police said the suspect continued to punch and kick the victim in the head, knocking him to the ground a second time.

Video shows the victim lying motionless on the floor of the restaurant as the thief rummages through his pockets and steals his cellphone and wallet.

Police are searching for a suspect in a violent robbery at a McDonald's near Penn Station on Monday morning. Photo credit NYPD

The thief fled the McDonald’s and was last seen entering Penn Station at W. 34th Street and Seventh Avenue, police said.

The victim suffered a severe head injury and was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where he was listed in critical but stable condition Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.