Spring storm brings rain to Denver, snow in mountains
DENVER (KDVR) — A warm March storm system is moving through Colorado, with snow falling in the mountains.
Rain will develop in Denver and across the Front Range after 9 a.m. and going through 10 p.m. tonight. That rain will change to snow above 6,000ft tonight.Wildfire experts explain what kept the NCAR fire from reaching nearby homes
Total accumulation by 5 a.m. Wednesday:
- Denver: None
- Above 6,000ft: 1 to 4 inches
- Above 8,000ft: 3 to 12 inches
A drier Wednesday is expected across the Front Range. An isolated afternoon rain shower is possible. Lingering snow showers in the mountains.
Thursday will be dry, however, the rain will pick up again on Friday, possibly mixing snow in the Foothills and Palmer Divide.Fire near Estes Park 30% contained, weather to help
Saturday will be dry, as will most of Sunday. A few rain showers are possible Sunday night and into Monday.
