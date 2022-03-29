The Raven Book Store’s bestsellers for March 29, 2022 (Sponsored post)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. HBO’s “The Gilded Age” has won over fans with its gorgeous costumes, elaborate New York-circa-1882 sets, and literally anything Christine Baranski as grouchy socialite (by way of old money, thank you very much) Agnes van Rhijn. The Julian Fellowes series follows the van Rhijn-Brooks and the Russells, two families who live across the street from one another in uptown Manhattan in the 1880s. And while both uber wealthy, they are cut from different cloths — the van Rhijns are upstanding members of the old money set and the Russells represent new money, gained from a railroad boom and Mr. Russell’s less-than-ethical business practices. There’s lots of class tension, scandals, and back-stabbing. Honestly, any show in which Carrie Coon, who plays Mrs. Bertha Russell, vows to get revenge on everyone is going to be a journey.

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO