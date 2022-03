Greeley City Council approved the name, Campo Esperanza (Hope Field), Tuesday, March 1 after the Culture, Parks and Recreation Department’s presentation. City of Greeley’s Parks and Recreation (P&R) Board had chosen the new name during their Friday, February 4 meeting for the East Greeley Natural Area that opened in October 2021. Officials solicited community input for the new name by way of a naming competition and a prize for the best suggestion.

GREELEY, CO ・ 9 DAYS AGO