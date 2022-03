KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Pockets of drizzle or a brief shower are possible this morning, otherwise cloudy and dry. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms develop between 1 and 8 pm. There is low potential for storms to produce hail, strong winds or a brief tornado. Nevertheless, review your severe weather safety plan and have multiple ways to receive warnings today should they be issued. High 61.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 8 DAYS AGO