BOONE – Horn in the West will celebrate its 70th season this year through specialized performances and exhibits at the Hickory Ridge History Museum. Horn in the West’s inception took place in 1952 and the production consecutively ran for 68 years. The production did not take place in 2020 due to COVID-19. The 70th season will begin on July 1 and end on Aug. 13 with performances on Tuesdays through Sundays at 8 p.m.

BOONE, NC ・ 5 DAYS AGO