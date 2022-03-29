Garmin's super-smart new watch is built for pilots, but runners should check it out too

Experience reduced noise, clearer images, and better target separation when fishing with the Garmin LiveScope Plus live-scanning sonar device. Utilizing LiveScope technology, it lets you see exactly what you need. And it offers fewer sonar artifacts that affect the picture of fish. Best of all, the real-time sonar provides live images that are as accurate as possible. Moreover, the Garmin LiveScope Plus features a built-in stabilization system that keeps the solar image intact, even during rough conditions. All the while, you’ll have the option of vivid colors—including Aqua, Caribbean, Lava, and more—to see fish with maximum clarity. Finally, for improved clarity, the various modes—Forward, Down, and Perspective—allow you to explore live views of the sea. Therefore, you’ll never miss an important detail.

