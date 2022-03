WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — Police in the East Bay arrested a Hercules man early Saturday after Walnut Creek officers caught him for reckless driving and felony evasion, according to authorities. Police said that at around midnight Friday, officers saw a number of cars loitering at a gas station. Being aware of sideshow activity happening in the Bay Area during the weekend, officers were hoping to identify and quickly stop any reckless driving before it got out of control. Before the officers could investigate what was going on, a silver Infiniti sedan accelerated out of the gas station at a high rate...

WALNUT CREEK, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO