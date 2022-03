While the latest iPhone SE 2022 may be capturing the majority of attention over the past few weeks, good deals on this budget handset have been surprisingly sparse at launch. In fact, if you're eying up a Verizon device in particular, we'd say the carrier's current promotion on the humble iPhone 12 is a much better buy. Currently, you can get this awesome flagship for absolutely free with a new line on an unlimited data plan, and that's without the need for a trade-in. By comparison, the $17/mo iPad bundle being offered on the new iPhone SE 2022 looks... well, rather weak.

CELL PHONES ・ 11 DAYS AGO