Red Flag Warning in effect for Tuesday

Red Flag warnings, wind advisories and severe storm threats are in the forecast on Tuesday. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. A dynamic storm system brings strong south wind, increasing fire danger, and late-night thunderstorms into the area. Some of these storms could be strong to severe. Daytime highs are expected in the upper 70s near 80. South winds are likely at 20 to 35 mph, with some higher gusts near and west of the area. A wind advisory will be underway during the day on Tuesday and early evening for most of Northeastern Oklahoma. A red flag warning will also be required for locations to our west, including Osage and Pawnee county. A much larger area of western Oklahoma will be included in red flag warnings where critically high fire danger issues are likely to continue. Later Tuesday afternoon and night, storm chances will be increasing as a strong storm system nears the area.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO