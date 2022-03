The remains of 20 people who may have been victims of ritual sacrifice have been found near a mummy in Peru. The mummy, a male, was found in 2021 in an underground tomb at the ancient city of Cajamarquilla, on the outskirts of Lima. The man was lying in a fetal position, and the remarkable preservation of the mummy made headlines around the world. At the time, archaeologists believed the man was between 18 and 22 years old when he died, but new research suggests the man was roughly 35 years old at the time of his mummification, the researchers said in a statement about the discovery. Archaeologists named the mummy "Chabelo."

