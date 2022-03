The Tornado Watch for Bexar County has been cancelled, but severe weather is still possible for areas north & east of the Alamo City until 1 a.m. Tuesday. It was a close call for the Alamo City. While some in San Antonio only experienced sun, others saw damaging hail tonight -- especially east of 281 -- near Cibolo, Schertz, and New Braunfels. A tornado likely caused damage in Kingsbury in Guadalupe County and near Luling. Multiple tornadoes touched down in Austin.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO