Rutgers’ defensive line is trending upward thanks to leaders like Mayan Ahanotu, depth and coach Marquise Watson

By Todderick Hunt
NJ.com
NJ.com
 1 day ago
From newbie to leader in two years, Mayan Ahanotu’s role in Rutgers’ defense has changed, along with his defensive line coach. No longer is he picking older players’ brains and reading the playbook with the confused look young players often have. The senior defensive lineman flashed last year but must take...

NJ.com
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers.

 https://www.nj.com

